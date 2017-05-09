Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson lists WeHo home with recording studio

Martin Johnson, frontman for the pop rock band Boys Like Girls has listed his West Hollywood home for sale at $2.498 million. Don’t let the nondescript walled front fool you — the place contains a professional recording studio.

The nearly 1,800 square feet of guitar-decorated living space also includes an open living room/dining area, two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A professional recording studio sits at the heart of this West Hollywood house. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

The gated front yard has flowers and greenery. The kitchen with a family room overlooks the back yard, which features mature trees, a swimming pool with a spa and a detached guest house. The guest house is outfitted as a sound studio.

Johnson, 31, is also a songwriter and producer. He has worked with Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, among others.

Sharon Alperin (yes, the Sharon Alperin immortalized in the Knack song “My Sharona”) with Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Andre Ethier's Arizona compound hits it out of the park

Listing ends on a good note for maestro Gustavo Dudamel's Los Feliz home

'Ballers' writer Rashard Mendenhall snags the Richard Pryor estate in Northridge