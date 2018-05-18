Trump’s sister sells Mar-a-Lago-adjacent mansion to nephews Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

The Palm Beach estate of Maryanne Trump Barry, one of President Trump's older sisters, is staying in the family.
A limited liability company headed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. snatched up the oceanfront mansion for $18.5 million, as first reported by the Palm Beach Daily News.
Built in 1956, the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home sits immediately north of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's oft-visited golf resort. The nearly 8,300-square-foot floor plan holds two stories of stately living spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring ocean views into the living room, sun room and chandelier-topped formal dining room. An office, kitchen and library round out the floor plan.
An ocean-facing balcony hangs off the second story. Outside, the half-acre grounds are completed by a patio and palm-dotted pool. Past that is the sand, which stretches across 194 feet of beach frontage.
Barry first listed the home in December for $22.9 million before hiking the price up by $1 million shortly after, according to the MLS. She bought the estate in 2004 for $11.5 million.
Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate handled both ends of the deal.
Barry, 81, is an attorney and Third Circuit Senior Judge, but took an inactive status last February. She was nominated for the position in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: