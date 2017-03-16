Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem seek $4.85 million for pedigreed Fryman Canyon home

Film producers Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem have put their home in Studio City’s Fryman Canyon area up for sale at $4.85 million.
The midcentury post-and-beam was designed by Maynard Woodard, a former Hollywood set designer, for himself and built in 1951. The house would receive its first close-up later that decade when renowned architectural photographer Julius Shulman photographed it for publication.
A vaulted and open-beam living room with a fireplace serves as the heart of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home. Hardwood and Terrazzo floors, built-ins and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass blend with such updates as the chef’s kitchen.
Also within the 3,312 square feet of interior space is a family room, an open dining room and a den. The master suite opens to the backyard through glass doors.
Outdoors, mature trees and drought-tolerant plantings surround the swimming pool. Elsewhere, a wood-burning fireplace sits beside an al fresco dining area.
The house last changed hands seven years ago for $2.4 million, records show. Jonathan Ruiz holds the listing.
Harris partnered with Leshem, her husband, three years ago to found Weimaraner Republic Pictures. Last year they co-produced the horror-thriller “The Shallows.”
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
