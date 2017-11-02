Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer looks to pitch his Scottsdale, Ariz., penthouse

Finding no takers for his Scottsdale, Ariz., penthouse last year at about $2 million, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has put the contemporary-vibe unit back in play for $1.799 million.

Set atop the Optima Camelview Village building, the corner penthouse holds three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,354 square feet of interior space. Though the place may be too small to throw the ball around, sliding glass doors open to four private balconies filled with patios and gardens.

The contemporary condo has four private balconies featuring patios and gardens. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Coffered ceilings hang over the open floor plan, which has tile floors and tract lighting. The chef’s kitchen, lined with dark hardwood cabinetry, features stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator and an oversized island.

Floor-to-ceiling windows equipped with motorized shades are a fixture in each room. The master suite sports two walk-in closets and a free-standing tub in the bathroom.

Three parking spaces come with the condo, which Scherzer bought for $1.39 million in 2013, records show.

Thuy Pham of Home America Realty holds the listing.

After playing college ball at the University of Missouri, Scherzer, 33, broke into the big leagues in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. A two-time Cy Young Award-winner and five-time All-Star, he has 2,144 strikeouts and two no-hitters for his career.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94