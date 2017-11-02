Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer looks to pitch his Scottsdale, Ariz., penthouse

Finding no takers for his Scottsdale, Ariz., penthouse last year at about $2 million, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has put the contemporary-vibe unit back in play for $1.799 million.
Set atop the Optima Camelview Village building, the corner penthouse holds three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,354 square feet of interior space. Though the place may be too small to throw the ball around, sliding glass doors open to four private balconies filled with patios and gardens.
Coffered ceilings hang over the open floor plan, which has tile floors and tract lighting. The chef’s kitchen, lined with dark hardwood cabinetry, features stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator and an oversized island.
Floor-to-ceiling windows equipped with motorized shades are a fixture in each room. The master suite sports two walk-in closets and a free-standing tub in the bathroom.
Three parking spaces come with the condo, which Scherzer bought for $1.39 million in 2013, records show.
Thuy Pham of Home America Realty holds the listing.
After playing college ball at the University of Missouri, Scherzer, 33, broke into the big leagues in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. A two-time Cy Young Award-winner and five-time All-Star, he has 2,144 strikeouts and two no-hitters for his career.
Twitter: @jflem94