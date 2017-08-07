Mel Gibson lists his jungle retreat in Costa Rica; bring your own machete

Mel Gibson discovered his 400-acre beachfront jungle getaway while scouting locations for his 2006 film “Apocalypto.” Now the actor-director, known to roam the property with machete in hand, has put the retreat in Costa Rica up for sale at $29.75 million. He previously listed it three years ago at the same price.

Called Playa Barrigona, the property includes three hilltop villas, a dining pavilion and more than two miles of coastline.

Playa Barrigona, Mel Gibson's private retreat in Costa Rica, is for sale at $29.75 million. (Christie's International Real Estate) (Christie's International Real Estate)

The courtyard-style main house features indoor and outdoor dining and living areas, seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Spanish and Italian tiles, stone carvings and native woods are among the details. One side of the house opens to a veranda, a crescent-shaped swimming pool and sunning areas.

The other two-bedroom houses have their own kitchens, living rooms and swimming pools. A structure with an open-air dining room and commercial kitchen was shipped from Bali and reassembled on site.

The neighbors include sea turtles, ocelots and howler monkeys.

Gibson, 61, won best picture and directing Oscars for “Braveheart” (1995). His other credits include the “Lethal Weapons” films, “Signs” (2002) and “The Patriot” (2000).

Robert Davey of Plantacion Properties and Rick Moeser of Christie’s International Real Estate are the listing agents.

