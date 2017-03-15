'Family Ties' star Meredith Baxter parts with tree-topped home in Santa Monica

Veteran actress and producer Meredith Baxter has sold her longtime home in Santa Monica for $4.589 million.

Set among trees on about a third of an acre, the leafy property includes a rustic contemporary-inspired home and a guest house for a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 4,500 square feet.

The main house, with a wood-paneled exterior and interior, was built in 1972 and features vaulted ceilings, walls of irregular windows and brick fireplaces in the living room, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom. The upstairs art studio opens to tree-topped decking and patio space.

The rustic-inspired contemporary home in Santa Monica sits among trees on more than a third of an acre. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outside, a wood-plank pathway leads to the swimming pool. Various sitting areas, lawns and mature landscaping fill the canyon setting.

The property came to market last year for $6 million and was listed at $4.995 million at the time of the sale, records show.

Isabelle Mizrahi of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. David Offer, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.

Baxter, 69, gained fame in the ’70s and ’80s for her roles on the TV shows “Family” and “Family Ties.” More recently she appeared on the series “Finding Carter,” “The Young and the Restless” and “Code Black.”

Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms. Caption Hot Property: Midcentury Modern Homes Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Caption Hot Property: Fabulous Fireplaces Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs. Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Quintessential Bond girl Ursula Andress sells her longtime home in Beverly Hills

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra lands a modern spot in Hollywood Hills West

1920s Beverly Hills chateau is polished to a fine sheen

'Always Sunny's' Glenn Howerton sells his hip Venice home for $2.39 million