‘Shield’ star Michael Chiklis switches things up in Sherman Oaks

Michael Chiklis is sticking with a familiar setting. After selling his longtime home in Sherman Oaks earlier this year, the actor has picked up a newly built house in the area for $2.568 million, records show.
The contemporary home, designed and built by Arzuman Brothers, opens through a walnut front door. Indoor-outdoor living spaces fill the 3,667-square-foot floor plan. Pocketing doors open up in the living room and kitchen.
The main story features Italian tile floors. Upstairs, the four bedrooms are lined with hardwood.
Sliding glass doors in the master suite open to a terrace, which overlooks an infinity pool and spa set into a wood patio.
Arman Arzuman of Arzuman Brothers held the listing. Peter Maurice of Rodeo Realty – Beverly Hills represented the buyer.
Chiklis, 54, won an Emmy for his role as Vic Mackey on the long-running crime series "The Shield." More recently, he appeared in "American Horror Story: Freak Show" and "Gotham."
His last home, a Traditional-style spread, sold for $4.778 million earlier this year. He bought the home from David Hasselhoff more than two decades ago for $1.1 million, public records show.
