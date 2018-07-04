Former NFL star Michael Vick prepares to hand off his lakefront Florida home

NFL quarterback Michael Vick retired last year, but he’s keeping busy in the real estate game. The longtime Atlanta Falcon has listed his home in Davie, Fla., for $1.399 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Built in 2005, the suburban Miami spot spans half an acre in the gated community of Stonebrook Estates. Palm trees frame the brick paver driveway before opening to a 6,300-square-foot interior with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Past a formal entry with marble floors, there’s a two-story living room brightened by a wall of windows. Other main-level living spaces include a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room set beneath coffered ceilings.
The master suite sits downstairs and holds a lounge with a coffee bar. A theater room provides indoor entertainment, and out back, a patio with a pool and spa takes in views of a pond.
Records show Vick picked up the place five years ago for $1.32 million.
Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Residential holds the listing.
Vick, 38, holds the NFL records for most quarterback rushing yards in a season and in a career. After serving 21 months in prison on dogfighting charges, he signed with the Eagles the following season and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010.