Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adieu to quaint home in Ojai

A limited liability company with ties to Mike Dirnt, bassist and vocalist for punk rock band Green Day, has sold a home in the Ojai Village area through a blind trust for $602,000.

Built in 1960, the white-hued bungalow features hardwood floors, custom-painted rooms and a living room with a brick fireplace. An eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms also lie within 1,200 square feet of living space.

The 1960s bungalow in Ojai has three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in 1,200 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outdoors, there’s a brick patio, mature trees and landscaping. Drought-tolerant plantings flank the driveway and front landing.

The property last changed hands four years ago for $365,000, the public record shows. Hat tip to Celebrity Aerial Address for spotting the sale.

Cathy Titus of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Jeannie Nickerson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Dirnt, 44, is a founding member of Green Day and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Among the group’s hits is “American Idiot,” “Brain Stew/Jaded” and “Basket Case.”

