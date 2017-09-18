Missi Pyle parts with her Sherman Oaks charmer

Busy actress Missi Pyle has sold her home in Sherman Oaks for $925,000. She bought the property three years ago for $729,000, public records show. Set up from the street on a hillside lot, the Traditional-style house was built in 1949 and retains a rustic charm. A swing hangs from a tree in the front yard.

Hardwood and ceramic tile floors, arched doorways and plantation shutters are among the interior features. The two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house has fireplaces in the living room and den.

The 1940s Traditional in Sherman Oaks features a wraparound porch, two fireplaces and an outdoor spa. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)

French doors lead from the dining room to a wraparound porch. There are canyon, city-light and mountain views.

The main living spaces of the house sit above the attached garage.

Expansive patio space, a spa and mature trees complete the grounds.

Pyle, 44, has a multitude of film credits including “As Good as It Gets” (1997), “Big Fish” (2003), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) and “Gone Girl” (2014). The actress will appear in this year’s action-adventure flick “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the thriller “Traffik.”

Leah Lail of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Alison Ebbert of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Brokerage represented the buyer.

