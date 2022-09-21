Advertisement
Real Estate

Sandra Bullock asks $6 million for Southern California ranch

The 91-acre spread includes two homes surrounded by gardens, trees and an avocado grove.
(Smart Realty West)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sandra Bullock has amassed a country-spanning collection of real estate over the years. Now, she’s starting to sell.

The actress unloaded a Hollywood Hills home in 2018 and a West Hollywood condo earlier this year, and over in Malibu, she put a beach house up for rent at $30,000 per month. Her latest listing comes in the hills outside San Diego, where she’s shopping around a 91-acre ranch for $6 million.

Dubbed the Farm, the compound combines three different lots near the foothills of Palomar Mountain. It’s reached by a long, gated driveway that winds its way past eucalyptus trees, avocado groves and rose gardens, eventually arriving at a single-story ranch wrapped in adobe walls and flower-adorned verandas.

The driveway.
1/13
The driveway.  (Smart Realty West)
The living room.
2/13
The living room.  (Smart Realty West)
The kitchen.
3/13
The kitchen.  (Smart Realty West)
The dining room.
4/13
The dining room.  (Smart Realty West)
The bedroom.
5/13
The bedroom.  (Smart Realty West)
The courtyard.
6/13
The courtyard.  (Smart Realty West)
The pool.
7/13
The pool.  (Smart Realty West)
The patio.
8/13
The patio.  (Smart Realty West)
The workshop.
9/13
The workshop.  (Smart Realty West)
The chicken coop.
10/13
The chicken coop.  (Smart Realty West)
The backyard.
11/13
The backyard.  (Smart Realty West)
Aerial view of the home.
12/13
Aerial view of the home.  (Smart Realty West)
The 91-acre spread.
13/13
The 91-acre spread.  (Smart Realty West)

Whitewashed beams hang above wide-plank floors inside. There’s a skylit kitchen, rounded dining area with built-in booth seating, and primary suite with a fireplace — one of nine on the property. Most of the spaces open directly outside, where a fountain anchors a flagstone courtyard.

Out back, lawns and patios surround a saltwater swimming pool with views of the mountains and valleys in the distance. The compound also includes a three-bedroom guesthouse, gazebo, workshop, spa and chicken coop.

Bullock, 58, won a lead actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her scores of film credits also include “Speed,” “Miss Congeniality” and “Gravity,” in addition to more recent roles in “Ocean’s 8,” “Bird Box” and “The Lost City.”

The listing is shared by Alan Long of Avenue 8, Kay O’Hara of Smart Realty West and Melissa Russell of Willis Allen Real Estate.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

