Modern-day supervillain fortress in Hollywood Hills finds its next Lex Luthor

By
May 29, 2018 | 9:35 AM
A four-story fortress fit for a supervillain has sold for $3.65 million in Hollywood Hills. (Anthony Barcelo)

L.A.'s most fortified home has just been secured for $3.65 million.

Touting a rooftop helipad and bedrooms that can be sealed off from the rest of the home, the Hollywood Hills mansion is fit for a supervillain. It was built in 2001 for Al V. Corbi, founder of security firm SAFE.

The name is short for Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments, and there are plenty of examples throughout the four-story citadel. Set atop a knoll, the home's panoramic views are perfect for spotting incoming invaders.

Inside, the 7,744-square-foot floor plan holds five bedrooms, two of which are designated "safe core" rooms. That means they can be quickly sealed off and secured using special locks and doors. Other safeguards include two panic rooms and a biometric security system.

Walls of windows fill the living spaces, which include a living room with a dual-sided fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. An elevator services all four floors. Up top, there's a rooftop terrace with a grill and spa.

Sally Forster Jones, now with Compass, and Bryce Lowe of Pacific Union International held the listing. Cynthia Kavadas-Williamson, also with Pacific Union, represented the buyer.

The home was on the market last summer seeking $4 million.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

