Florida mansion revamped by Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris lists for $4.9 million

It’s the end of the road for Nathan Morris’ interior overhaul.
After spending $500,000 to renovate an Orlando mansion for the DIY Network show “Hit Properties With Nathan Morris,” the Boyz II Men singer has listed the property for sale at $4.9 million.
The four-episode arc documenting the makeover finds the R&B artist adding square footage and updating style, mixing in dark hardwood floors and turning a former kitchen into an office space and man cave. The home, originally built in 1996, sits on the 11th hole fairway of Lake Nona Country Club and has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 9,200 square feet of living space.
A two-story foyer leads to an expansive living room with a white-painted brick fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. A catwalk rings the space.
On the main floor, there’s also a center-island kitchen under beamed ceilings, a formal dining room and a billiards room with paneled walls and a wet bar.
There are master suites on both levels, including a massive lower-level master boasting a freestanding tub and sitting room and direct access to the backyard.
The rear patio holds a kitchen, fire pit and 12-foot pool with sun shelves. There’s a putting green next to the brick paver driveway and a pair of three-car garages on the 1.26-acre grounds.
Peter Luu of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.
Morris, 47, co-founded the R&B group in 1985, and the trio’s latest album, “Under the Streetlight,” was released last year. Their hits include “I’ll Make Love to You,” “End of the Road” and “On Bended Knee.”