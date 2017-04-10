Sherman Oaks traditional hits the right note with R&B singer Ne-Yo

Shaffer Smith, the R&B singer-songwriter better known as Ne-Yo, bought a newly built home in Sherman Oaks for $1.9 million, records show.
Completed last year, the blue-hued traditional features box-beam ceilings, custom oak floors and a wine wall set within floor-to-ceiling glass. An elaborate chandelier draws the eye above stairs leading to the second floor.
A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen and a den are within more than 4,300 square feet of white-walled living space. The master suite has one of the home’s three fireplaces, a dressing room and French doors that lead to a private balcony.
There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
Bi-folding doors extend the living space outside to a covered patio. Waterfall features, ambient lighting and a raised spa highlight the custom swimming pool. Elsewhere is a barbecue island.
The property came to market last year for just shy of $2 million, property records show. In February, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.367 million, up 28.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Sophia Abikzer of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Tom Hernandez, also with Keller Williams, represented the buyer.
Smith, 37, won a Grammy Award in 2008 for the album “Because of You.” His hit songs include “Stay,” “Beautiful Monster” and “Money Can’t Buy.”
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
