Architect couple’s nearly net-zero home in Santa Monica lists for $7.4 million

The environmentally sustainable home in Santa Monica built by noted architect Buzz Yudell and his wife, architectural colorist Tina Beebe, is on the market for $7.395 million.
Collaboratively built by the pair after they moved from Malibu, the home blends the couple’s lofty architectural goals with a focus on saving energy.
The 5,243-square-foot house has an airy, pitched-roof design that blurs indoor and outdoor spaces. Walls of glass drench the interiors with natural light while providing a sophisticated look throughout the modern home.
A large walkway bridges the master suite — one of four bedrooms — with the various studio areas. Indoor spaces like the chef’s kitchen, library and garden room transition to outdoor areas shaded by translucent canopies, which illuminate at night to display constellation formations.
The home has no air conditioning; instead, it’s cooled by a passive system, aided by architectural design that optimizes natural cooling and shading to keep rooms at desired temperatures. LED lighting, EnergyStar appliances and drought-tolerant landscaping combine to create a nearly net-zero home, which means it produces almost all the energy it consumes.
Photovoltaic panels, which provide electric energy, cut down on CO2 emissions. Even the Stepstone-paved entrance from the street is flanked by recycled blue glass.
Chris Hicks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.
