Hot Property: We now resume your regular programming

Holidays: Check — long gone. Super Bowl: Over. Yes, home-buying and selling season has officially arrived. Brokers are discreetly touring empty homes before the signage goes up. Open house arrows are sprouting on nearly every block. Interest rates remain low despite some upward creep. Demand is high.

It’s the formula for a lot of real estate action — including our favorite, the celebrity kind.

After you’re done perusing the latest star-studded home sales, feel free to like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Their massive oasis

The Palm Springs estate of actress-entrepreneur Suzanne Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel, has returned to market for $14.5 million.

Owned by the couple since 1977, the 70-acre retreat sits among boulders and is reached by way of a private funicular.

The estate includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms in several structures, including a stacked-stone house that rests against the hillside. The main house, designed in French villa style, includes the master suite, office space and an outdoor shower.

Stone-lined steps wind through the various guest villas, outdoor dining areas and an amphitheater. A lap swimming pool, a carousel and a waterfall-fed pond also lie within the grounds. There’s also a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room.

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel have relisted their home in Palm Springs for $14.5 million. Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel have relisted their home in Palm Springs for $14.5 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images) Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel have relisted their home in Palm Springs for $14.5 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images) (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images) (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images)

Star gazing

Cobie Smulders, known for her starring role on “How I Met Your Mother,” has sold an investment property in historic Los Feliz for $1.425 million. The buyer, by way of a limited liability company, was comedian Demetri Martin.

Tucked behind fences and privacy hedges, the 1922 Southern Colonial-style property includes two townhouses and a separate carriage house above the two-car garage. The combined units have slightly more than 2,300 square feet of living space.

Outside, a patio with built-in benches sits beneath a trellis and mature trees.

Martin, an actor, comedian and musician, has appeared on “The Daily Show” and previously starred in the sketch-variety series “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”

Cobie Smulders has sold an investment property in the Los Feliz area to comedian Demetri Martin for $1.425 million. Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Cobie Smulders has sold an investment property in the Los Feliz area to comedian Demetri Martin for $1.425 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) Cobie Smulders has sold an investment property in the Los Feliz area to comedian Demetri Martin for $1.425 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Beach volleyball time

Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and her husband, beach volleyball player Casey Jennings, plan to stick near the sand. They just bought a new home in the Manhattan Beach area for $2.6 million.

The plantation-inspired house was built by local football-star-turned-developer Jim Obradovich, who won a Rose Bowl and a national men’s volleyball title in the 1970s while at USC.

The Jenningses purchased the home before it was completed, allowing them to customize the multi-level property. The newly built house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 3,600 square feet of interior space.

Walsh Jennings, 38, teamed with Misty May-Treanor to win gold in beach volleyball at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. Casey Jennings, 41, won the AVP Manhattan Beach Open championship in 2013 with Matt Fuerbringer.

Beach volleyball players Kerri Walsh Jennings, shown, and Casey Jennings have paid $2.6 million for a custom home in Manhattan Beach. Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times Beach volleyball players Kerri Walsh Jennings, shown, and Casey Jennings have paid $2.6 million for a custom home in Manhattan Beach. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Beach volleyball players Kerri Walsh Jennings, shown, and Casey Jennings have paid $2.6 million for a custom home in Manhattan Beach. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

An artistic redo

Pop artist Donald Robertson, known by his Instagram handle Drawbertson, has put his home near the beach in Montecito on the market for $5.85 million.

The 1920s Spanish estate incorporates splashes of bold color, vibrant wallpaper and tilework for an updated take on the classic style.

We couldn’t decide if that tri-colored kitchen flooring looked dated or retro. You tell us.

Arches could be found throughout the 4,400 square feet of living space — above the living room French doors, the fireplace, the pizza oven, the bedroom doors. The ends of the swimming pool are even curved. That blue Spanish-tile fountain looks to be the size of a bathtub.

Donald Robertson, the artist better known as "Drawbertson," has put his home in Montecito up for sale at $5.85 million. David Palermo Photography Donald Robertson, the artist better known as "Drawbertson," has put his home in Montecito up for sale at $5.85 million. (David Palermo Photography) Donald Robertson, the artist better known as "Drawbertson," has put his home in Montecito up for sale at $5.85 million. (David Palermo Photography) (David Palermo Photography) (David Palermo Photography)

Atmospheric is Malibu

Jackie Johnson, a weather forecaster at KCBS-TV and KCAL9, has bought a three-bedroom home in Malibu for $3.65 million.

Built in 1957 and newly remodeled, the single-story house centers on a clean-lined living room with a fireplace and a wall niche for wood storage.

The 2,200 square feet of open-plan space looks airy and spacious with vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar that opens the galley kitchen to the living room and a white subway-tile backsplash. Wide sliding glass doors reveal a lap pool and mountain views. The wooden deck is a perfect spot to watch the weather roll in.

Local weather forecaster Jackie Johnson has bought a home in Malibu's Point Dume area for $3.65 million. Michael Gardner Photography | Inset: Getty Images Local weather forecaster Jackie Johnson has bought a home in Malibu's Point Dume area for $3.65 million. (Michael Gardner Photography | Inset: Getty Images) Local weather forecaster Jackie Johnson has bought a home in Malibu's Point Dume area for $3.65 million. (Michael Gardner Photography | Inset: Getty Images) (Michael Gardner Photography | Inset: Getty Images) (Michael Gardner Photography | Inset: Getty Images)

Lakers territory

Maybe Jerry West would like to buy back his old house in Ladera Heights. Of course, that would be quite a commute from the front office of the Golden State Warriors.

The home once owned by the Los Angeles Lakers great is on the market for about $1.5 million.

The Westside neighborhood has a history of star athlete homeowners — baseball legend Frank Robinson, boxer Ken Norton and former Lakers player-turned-coach Byron Scott, among others.

The mint-colored ranch house, built in 1964, sits on about a quarter of an acre and has a swimming pool.

Despite updates to the 3,212 square feet of living space, a retro vibe remains. Check out the mirrored wall in the living room with fireplace, the wood-paneled den, the low bar by the used-brick fireplace and the pink-walled bathroom.

If you click through the photo gallery, there’s a very cool dog in the backyard of the last shot.

A Ladera Heights home once owned by Lakers great Jerry West is for sale at $1.5 million. Redfin | Inset: Associated Press A Ladera Heights home once owned by Lakers great Jerry West is for sale at $1.5 million. (Redfin | Inset: Associated Press) A Ladera Heights home once owned by Lakers great Jerry West is for sale at $1.5 million. (Redfin | Inset: Associated Press) (Redfin | Inset: Associated Press) (Redfin | Inset: Associated Press)

One less base?