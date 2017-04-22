Hot Property: Inside the celebrity housing orb

Though Los Angeles employers are concerned that high housing costs are an obstacle to hiring top talent, the Southern California celebrity sphere remains largely immune to such affordability fears.

As spring temperatures rise, so do the number of home deals among the area’s high-profile actors, athletes and others. Check out these offerings in the $1-million-to-$9-million range.

Once you’re done with these star-studded transactions, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find additional Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Keeping up with its listings

If you’ve been “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” over the years, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize this home in Studio City. The opulent estate was used to depict the front facade and grounds of the main Kardashian-Jenner compound during previous seasons of the reality TV show.

On and off the market about as frequently as the show’s sisters change their looks, the Italianate-style home is currently back on — this time at $8.995 million.

Set on nearly an acre, the 7,800-square-foot house boasts such details as ornate woodwork, hand-plastered Venetian walls, statues and murals.

Terraces, a saltwater swimming pool, lawns and landscaping complete the grounds.

The property also has been used for the HBO shows “Rome” and “True Blood.”

This Studio City estate was used to depict the front facade and grounds of the Kardashian clan’s home during a few seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Steven J. Magner Photography This Studio City estate was used to depict the front facade and grounds of the Kardashian clan’s home during a few seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” This Studio City estate was used to depict the front facade and grounds of the Kardashian clan’s home during a few seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” (Steven J. Magner Photography) (Steven J. Magner Photography)

He takes a price cut

Actor Julian McMahon of "Nip/Tuck" fame has sold his Malibu home of about a decade for $3.55 million.

The property came on the market last year for $4.395 million, and after a few nips and tucks was most recently listed at $3.85 million.

The blue-exterior house has vaulted ceilings, walls of windows and 3,654 square feet of interior space.

Lush landscaping surrounds a blue-tiled swimming pool and spa. A volleyball court, lawn and mature trees fill out the park-like property.

McMahon, 48, appeared last year on the series “Hunters” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”

McMahon sold the home in the Malibu Park area of Malibu for $3.55 million. Realtor.com | Inset: FX McMahon sold the home in the Malibu Park area of Malibu for $3.55 million. McMahon sold the home in the Malibu Park area of Malibu for $3.55 million. (Realtor.com | Inset: FX) (Realtor.com | Inset: FX)

She sells house of charm

Constance Zimmer of “House of Cards” and “UnREAL” has sold her home in Studio City for $2.15 million.

The Spanish-style two-story sits behind wrought-iron gates. Vines along the facade and a Juliet balcony above the front door give the 2003 home an Old World vibe. This is what real estate agents called a “charmer.”

The approximately 3,620 square feet of living space contains a formal living room with a fireplace, a library with custom built-ins and a center-island kitchen. French doors in the great room and pink-hued dining room extend the living space outside.

Including a detached guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Zimmer, 46, has scores of television credits, including “The Newsroom,” “Entourage” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Zimmer sold her home in Studio City for $2.15 million. Jeffrey Ong / Postrain Productions | Inset: Los Angeles Times Zimmer sold her home in Studio City for $2.15 million. Zimmer sold her home in Studio City for $2.15 million. (Jeffrey Ong / Postrain Productions | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Jeffrey Ong / Postrain Productions | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Big man near the beach

Often it’s hard to tell where sports stars play based on their real estate purchases. A recent case in point: Tiago Splitter of the Philadelphia 76ers has picked up an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.25 million.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the single-story contemporary features marble and hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and vaulted ceilings — a detail that likely appeals to the 6-foot-11 center.

The approximately 4,100 square feet of living space contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A great room with a fireplace and a speakeasy-style bar sits off the kitchen.

Splitter, 32, was on the move earlier this year when he was traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Sixers. The Brazilian-born big man won an NBA title in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Splitter bought an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.25 million. Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press Splitter bought an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.25 million. Splitter bought an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.25 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press) (Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press)

Their Shangri-La lair

Actress Andrea Parker, who appears on the show “Pretty Little Liars,” and her husband, film producer Michael Birnbaum, have listed their retreat in Palm Desert for sale at $1.139 million.

Built in 1955, the contemporary residence brings to mind a Shangri-La with its tropical landscaping, bamboo hedges and a waterfall-fed saltwater swimming pool.

The 2,673 square feet of open-plan living space includes a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Parker has television credits that include “ER,” “The Pretender” and “Desperate Housewives.” Birnbaum produced the films “Bandits” (2001) and “John Tucker Must Die” (2006).

The gated contemporary-style home, built in 1955, sits amid lush landscaping on more than half an acre in Palm Desert. Mark Karlstrom The gated contemporary-style home, built in 1955, sits amid lush landscaping on more than half an acre in Palm Desert. The gated contemporary-style home, built in 1955, sits amid lush landscaping on more than half an acre in Palm Desert. (Mark Karlstrom) (Mark Karlstrom)

Fleet-of-foot athletes

It’s surprising that so many professional athletes buy homes, considering how frequently they move. Los Angeles Lakers wing Corey Brewer may not be thinking permanent residence yet, but he has leased a home in Manhattan Beach for $10,000 a month.

The contemporary beach house, built in 1999 and recently remodeled, features Brazilian walnut floors, beamed ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. Two upper-level balconies take in city and ocean views.