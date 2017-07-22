Hot Property: Home deals worth fighting for

Legendary singer, television starlet, bootcamp fitness exec — we’ve got them all in this week’s eclectic lineup of high-end home news.

There’s even a listing from a well-known accident attorney, whose claim to fame came from television commercials in which he promised to “fight for you!”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star lists Encino estate

After trying her hand in the rental market, actress Kate Walsh is ready to cut a more permanent deal for her home in Encino. She’s listed the one-acre estate for sale at $4.25 million.

Walsh, known for her roles on popular medical dramas, had offered the property for lease earlier this year at $15,000 and $17,500 a month, records show.

Built in 1950, the fenced and gated estate includes a traditional-style main house, a guesthouse and a tennis court. The more than 4,300-square-foot main house has an updated kitchen, a screening room, a vaulted-ceiling living room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Walsh, 49, starred as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff, “Private Practice.” More recently, she appeared on the shows “Bad Judge” and “13 Reasons Why.”

She bought the house four years ago for $2.75 million, public records show.

Sotheby's International Realty The traditional-style home sits on an acre of grounds in Encino with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a guesthouse.

Leto lets go of Cahuenga Pass home

The sale of Jared Leto’s Cahuenga Pass home has ended on a high note. The Oscar-winning actor and musician last month sold the property for $2.05 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.

Built in 1955, the midcentury spread was previously owned by producer-director Michael McQuarn.

The two-story house has about 4,000 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a recording studio. The white-walled living room features ebony wood floors and a wall fireplace. The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Leto, 45, won an Academy Award for his supporting role in the film drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013). Last year the actor starred as the Joker in the summer blockbuster “Suicide Squad.” He is set to appear in the upcoming science-fiction film “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

He bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.65 million, property records show.

PJ McMullen / Shooting LA Actor and musician Jared Leto has sold his home in Studio City for $2.05 million.

Singer parts ways with Beverly Hills properties

Singer Tom Jones sold his Mediterranean-style villa and an adjacent lot in guard-gated Mulholland Estates last month for a combined $11.28 million, according to records obtained by The Times.

Built in 1996, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was originally shopped off-market before being publicly listing for sale in April at $8 million. Jones bought the property in 1998 for $2.65 million, records show.

Jones, 77, has been a force in the music scene for six decades. Among the sexy baritone’s hits are “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat” and “She’s a Lady.”

The Grammy winner is also a coach on “The Voice UK.” Later this summer, he’s to make his Proms debut at the Royal Albert Hall in a soul showcase with Booker T. Jones and Sam Moore.

Realtor.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Crooner Tom Jones has sold a home and an adjacent lot in guard-gated Mulholland Estates for a combined $11.28 million.

He’ll fight for a sale

Here’s one settlement that won’t play out in court. Larry H. Parker, the personal-injury attorney known for his assertive and long-running television commercials, has put his home on a hilltop in San Juan Capistrano on the market for $4.91 million.

The estate, built in 1986, is reached by a winding drive that ends at a large motor court. Its 9,218 square feet of living space includes a chandelier-topped foyer, a chef’s kitchen, a wood-paneled office and a library.

The master suite has a private gym with a sauna for a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Parker is the founder and managing partner of the Law Offices of Larry H. Parker. The firm has represented over 100,000 clients while recovering $2 billion in compensation, according to his website. It has offices in Arizona and California.

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty The Mediterranean-style home sits on about 8 acres in San Juan Capistrano with a guesthouse, a tennis court and a saltwater pool.

Giving her Malibu home the boot

Rachel Mumford, co-founder of the Barry's Bootcamp fitness brand, is looking to trim down her real estate portfolio. She’s put her home on about an acre in Malibu’s Point Dume on the market for $9.995 million.

Mumford bought the property two years ago for $7.45 million and has paid great attention to detail inside the French-farmhouse-style home.

Smooth plaster walls, rustic stone and subtle hues give the 1954 home, styled by Kate Lester Interiors, a relaxed, coastal vibe.

Mumford partnered with celebrity trainer Barry Jay in 1998 to launch the first Barry’s Bootcamp in West Hollywood. The fitness camp chain, which counts Mandy Moore, David Beckham and Harry Styles among its clients, now has more than 40,000 members, according to its website.

Paul Jonason Rachel Mumford, co-founder of the Barry's Bootcamp fitness brand, has listed her home in Malibu's Point Dume for about $9.995 million.

Her favorite room

We love a little interior decor bling, and so does Donna Mills. The actress had an artist spend 10 days applying small squares of gold leaf to the walls of her dining room.

Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times Actress Donna Mills says that in candlelight, the effect of the gold walls in her Brentwood dining room is magical.

