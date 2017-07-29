Hot Property: They really should just call it Kalabasas

It really is getting hard to keep up with the Kardashians.

This week, Kylie Jenner — the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — sold her starter home in (Where else?) Calabasas. The Kardashian-Jenners have become the informal first family of Calabasas. Rob Kardashian recently sold his Calabasas home, while sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have their own Calabasas pads; Kim Kardashian and matriarch Kris Jenner live nearby in Hidden Hills.

Aside from the reality TV star, we also followed the real estate moves of two big television actors and a popular Dodgers slugger.

Kylie Jenner quits Calabasas starter home

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner has officially parted ways with her gothic-glam home in Calabasas, selling the renovated two-story for $3.15 million.

The Tuscan-inspired contemporary, built in 2006, was extensively updated by the 19-year-old during her two years of ownership. Ebony-stained floors, designer tilework and crystal hardware are among the new-look details. One of the six bedrooms was refashioned as a “glam room.”

A great room, a center-island kitchen and a home theater also lie within 4,851 square feet of space. Separate walk-in and accessory closets highlight the redone master suite.

The property originally came up for sale last summer at $3.9 million and was more recently listed for $3.3 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Jenner is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Last year she launched the makeup line Kylie Cosmetics; she is also a prominent social media star.

Jenner owns other property in Hidden Hills.

Slugger lists Sherman Oaks pad

Yasiel Puig, slugging outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $2.3 million.

The Mediterranean-villa-style house, built in 2003, sits behind walls and gates and has a two-story entry. Interior appointments include stone and hardwood floors, skylights and ornate ironwork. The open-plan living and dining rooms share a wet bar.

The upstairs master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and French doors that lead to a balcony. The soaking tub in the master bath takes in a view of the backyard. A total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space.

Outside, ample patio space surrounds a swimming pool with a tiled spa. Next to the pool is a built-in barbecue.

Puig bought the property two years ago for $1.8 million.

The 26-year-old has 18 home runs in 94 games for the Dodgers this year, seeing the majority of his time in right field. He previously made the all-star team in 2014.

From Central Perk to Century City

“Friends” star Matthew Perry has purchased a full-floor penthouse in Century City for $20 million, or about $2,146 per square foot, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the sale.

The actor, who is currently selling a home in Hollywood Hills West, purchased the 9,318-square-foot unit in July through a blind trust, records show. It had been listed for $26.5 million.

Found within the Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century building, the residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room with two fireplaces and a center-island kitchen. The formal dining room can seat as many as 25 guests.

Perry, 47, is known for his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom “Friends.” Last year he made his playwriting debut, “The End of Longing,” in London.

He is asking $13.5 million for his home in the Bird Streets section of Hollywood Hills West.

Ari Gold would be proud

Actor Jeremy Piven, known for his role as the power agent on the long-running HBO show “Entourage,” has bought a home in the Mount Olympus area of Hollywood Hills West for $6.8 million.

Perched on a hilltop, the modern residence employs a switchback design that vaults the dining room ceiling while creating a rooftop terrace above. Ample outdoor living space and walls of windows maximize dramatic cityscape and ocean views.

The 4,800 square feet of open-plan living space includes an artistic floating staircase, a center-island kitchen, living and game rooms, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the master suite, which features a fireplace and soaking tub, a pocketing glass wall opens to a canyon-facing balcony.

The home came up for sale in December for $7.9 million and was more recently listed for $6.999 million, records show.

Piven, 51, won multiple Primetime Emmys during his eight-season run on “Entourage.” The actor also has film credits that include “Old School” (2003), “Spider-Man” (2003) and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2014).

More recently he starred in the British drama series “Mr. Selfridge.”

