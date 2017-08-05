Hot Property: Wait for it

The big real estate news out of Los Angeles is that rapper-magnate Jay-Z and superstar wife Beyoncé are in escrow to buy a mansion for $90 million. Their pick of Westside neighborhoods after years of house-hunting? Bel-Air. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as they have the keys to the newly built 30,000-square-foot home.

Southern California’s pricey real estate market continues to rack up noteworthy sales — particularly in the sought-after enclave of Malibu. Prices in the beach city are up 17% from last year, according to the latest data from CoreLogic. But not everyone is seeing a profit. Among recent sellers there to take a loss is billionaire David Geffen.

Meanwhile, in the San Fernando Valley, actresses Missi Pyle and Katie Wagner are seeking buyers.

Simon Berlyn / Berlyn Photography The contemporary estate on Escondido Beach takes in unobstructed ocean views from its more than one-third-acre lot. The contemporary estate on Escondido Beach takes in unobstructed ocean views from its more than one-third-acre lot. (Simon Berlyn / Berlyn Photography) (Simon Berlyn / Berlyn Photography)

Beachfront bargain?

Music and movie mogul David Geffen, fresh off the $85-million sale of his Malibu compound, just sold another home in the beach community. The Multiple Listing Service shows that the property, which he bought a decade ago for $9.8 million, went for just $8 million.

Geffen, creator of Geffen Records and co-founder of DreamWorks Studios, has an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion, according to Forbes. So we’re thinking the discrepancy between his buy and sell prices don’t amount to much overall.

Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press / Keystone Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor has sold his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $5.3 million. Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor has sold his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $5.3 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press / Keystone) (Redfin.com | Inset: Associated Press / Keystone)

The 1956 oceanfront home sits on “Billionaires’ Beach,” a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway known for its ultra-wealthy homeowners.

Entered through a gated courtyard, the 1,473-square-foot house includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Glass doors in the dining area open to a surf-facing deck that overlooks 45 feet of beach frontage.

The high price of sand

International entrepreneur Ed Fishman, who co-founded the Access Records label with Dick Clark, has listed his home in Malibu’s Escondido Beach area for sale at $19.995 million.

Set on 80 feet of beachfront, the contemporary-style residence has walls of windows, an ocean-view wet bar and a spa. Wrap-around decking is lined with transparent guardrails for views of the surf and coastline.

The 6,100 square feet of living space holds a two-story living room, a separate dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a wine cellar, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The media room is equipped with an overhead projector.

Fishman is known for his production of gaming events in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, N.J., and Monte Carlo, among others. As a producer of television and film, his credits include the game shows “Diamond Head” and “Dealer’s Choice.”

He hammered out a deal

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails has officially beat it out of the Beverly Hills Post Office area, selling his home for $5.3 million.

The musician, producer and film composer bought the modern estate a decade ago for $4.2 million.

Set behind large metal gates, the 4,320-square-foot house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a vaulted-ceiling living room and a formal dining room.

An infinity-edge pool, lawns and an outdoor fireplace lie within more than half an acre of grounds. Views take in the cityscape and canyon areas.

Reznor, 52, founded the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails in 1988. Among the group’s hits are “Head Like a Hole, “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer.”

Loads of charm

Actress Missi Pyle has put a white-picket-fence home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $899,000.

Set up from the street, the crisp traditional was built in 1949 and has canyon, city and mountain views.

Hardwood and ceramic tile floors, arched doorways and plantation shutters are among features of the two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house, which has fireplaces in the living room and den.

Pyle, 44, has appeared in “As Good as It Gets” (1997), “Big Fish” (2003), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) and “Gone Girl” (2014). This year she will be in the action-adventure flick “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the thriller “Traffik.”

Scene change for actress

Hollywood royal Katie Wagner has put her Valley Village home of more than a decade on the market for $1.199 million.

Tucked behind hedges and gates, the 1948 ranch house has classic curb appeal with crisp white siding, exposed brickwork and a red front door. Mature trees and palms provide shade for a sitting area in the frontyard.

Inside, the 2,018 square feet of living space has been updated with wide-plank oak floors. A sunroom, which adjoins the updated kitchen, takes in views of the swimming pool and three-quarter-acre yard.

Wagner, the daughter of actors Marion Marshall and Robert Wagner, got her start in show business in 1987 when she appeared alongside her father in the show “Born Famous.” The TV personality and entertainment reporter previously served as host of “Live From the House of Blues” and co-host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

His favorite room

