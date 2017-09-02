Hot Property: The hits just keep on coming

Musicians, actors, sports stars — L.A. is home to a vast array of entertainers of all stripes. This week we look at some hit makers, places where actors made the scene and the home court of a former Lakers player.

Far from the Jersey shore

We can’t take our eyes off this house. Frankie Valli, the Four Seasons frontman whose success story is recounted in the musical “Jersey Boys,” just purchased a modern estate in Encino for $4.3 million.

The 6,700-square-foot house was built in 2017. There’s hardwood flooring throughout and custom marble on the walls of the kitchen and the floor of the master bathroom. A winding staircase leads up to the master bedroom for a total of six bedrooms.

A pool and spa sit adjacent to a large yard surrounded by shrubs.

Known for his powerful voice, the 83-year-old singer scored 29 Top 40 hits with the Four Seasons and nine as a solo artist. His memorable songs include “Sherry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Rocker is ready to roll

Glam rocker Adam Lambert has listed his home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.995 million, $1 million more than he paid for the property three years ago.

The subdued contemporary, built in 1947, has been renovated and expanded to nearly 3,800 square feet of living space. Features include a floor-to-ceiling climate-controlled wine wall, a home theater and a gym.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Two reflecting pools, a 10-person spa and a fire pit are highlights of the grounds.

Lambert, 35, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” His most recent studio album, “The Original High,” was released two years ago.

Star worthy in Bel-Air

A stellar example of the architecture of Gerard R. Colcord is on the market in Bel-Air for $15.999 million.

Once the home of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, the richly detailed house was inspired by medieval churches in England.

Encompassing close to an acre, the estate has 8,772 square feet of living space in a main house and guest house. Pitched beamed ceilings, oak plank floors and a brick fireplace with built-in seating are among the details.

The property previously sold in 2015 for $6.5 million, public records show. That’s quite a markup.

Moving closer to work

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Nick Young has sold his old home court in Tarzana for $3.25 million.

Then-girlfriend Iggy Azalea rumors to the contrary, the former L.A. Laker was the sole owner of the property, which he bought three years ago from singer-actress Selena Gomez for $3.45 million.

In addition to the 6,630-square-foot main dwelling, there’s a guesthouse that he had converted into storage space for his vast shoe collection.

Also on the acre of grounds: a lighted and fenced basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa.

He’ll take house calls

While the Kardashians may seem to have a corner on real estate in Calabasas, the community does have other residents of note. Comic-actor-physician Ken Jeong of the sitcom “Dr. Ken” is the latest to join the ranks of wanna-be sellers there with the $2.5-million listing of a house.

The two-story Mediterranean, built in 2006, is entered through double doors that open to a high-ceilinged foyer. Living and dining rooms, a library/office and a breakfast room with a wine cooler are within the 4,618 square feet of living space. There are dual master suites for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Jeong, 48, was in “The Hangover” films.

His old precinct

A house in Los Feliz that was owned by late actor Ron Glass has sold for $1.5 million.

Glass, who died last year at 71, appeared in the sitcoms “Sanford and Son,” “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” But he is probably best recognized for his role as Det. Ron Harris on the show “Barney Miller.”

Set on a hillside, the midcentury modern-style home features beamed ceilings, walls of glass and a living room with a centerpiece fireplace.

A formal dining room, a family room, two bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms are within the 2,138 square feet of living space.

Comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay is all about spending time with his sons. And the den in his 4,700-square-foot Sherman Oaks house is his favorite place to hang with 26-year-old Max Silverstein and 22-year-old Dillon Scott. The room serves as a music hub, outfitted with a grand piano, comfy furniture and Clay’s collection of lava lamps.

