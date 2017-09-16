Hot Property: Counting our lucky stars

As other parts of the nation settle down following the churning weather, it’s business as usual in the California celebrity home market. Local hot spots for dealmaking include Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Pacific Palisades and WeHo.

But we’ll also take you to other parts of the Golden State, with notable transactions involving a footloose musician in Santa Barbara and a pro baseball player in Alamo, Calif.

Try to keep up

The cast of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” could fill a whole column lately.

Within a two-month period, Kylie Jenner sold homes in Hidden Hills and Calabasas. Now sister Kendall Jenner has sold her renovated Midcentury house in Hollywood Hills West, and quasi-bro-in-law Scott Disick has a house up for lease.

Kendall sold for $6.85 million — some $350,000 more than she bought the home for last year from actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Six bedrooms are spread across the home’s 4,824 square feet. Highlights include a freestanding fireplace, a media room, a wet bar and a rooftop patio decked out with a dining area, lounge and fireplace.

Fellow cast member Disick bought a two-story Cape Cod-style home in Hidden Hills last year for $6 million and put it back on the market six months later at $7.88 million. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex recently put the seven-bedroom mansion up for rent at $60,000 a month.

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the place opens to a formal entry with herringbone wood floors. Amenities in the home’s 8,110-square-foot interior include a game room, a home theater with a 12-foot screen and a glass-enclosed wine cellar built into the staircase.

Sliding walls of glass open to the property’s 1.3 acres, where there’s a pool and a basketball court.

Top-drawer in WeHo

Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway has sold a pied-pied-à-terre in West Hollywood for $600,000, or $5,000 above her asking price of $595,000.

The 800-square-foot condo was extensively updated during Dunaway’s ownership. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit centers on an open kitchen outfitted with European hardware and a marble backsplash. A built-in bar area with a wine chiller sits behind the center island/breakfast bar.

The living room, which is pre-wired for a movie projector, has glass doors that open to a screened patio.

The 76-year-old actress won an Oscar for “Network” (1976). This year, Dunaway appeared in the films “Inconceivable,” “The Case for Christ” and “The Bye Bye Man.”

Footloose in Santa Barbara

Grammy-winning artist Kenny Loggins has cut loose his home in Santa Barbara, selling the one-acre spread for $2.65 million.

The park-like property centers on a hacienda-style home built in 1960. The main house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, shares the site with a guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Glass pocket doors open to patios and a built-in barbecue. Lawns surround the pool, which has a Baja shelf and a spa.

Loggins, 68, composed songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and released six albums as half of the rock-pop duo Loggins and Messina before he became a solo artist. His soundtrack hits include “I’m Alright” for “Caddyshack” (1980), “Footloose” for the 1984 film of the same name and “Danger Zone” for “Top Gun” (1986).

His old green acreage

It’s a far piece as the crow flies from the old “Green Acres” set, but Eddie Albert once planted corn in the front yard of a Pacific Palisades home now listed at $19.5 million.

The John Byers-designed California hacienda, built in 1933, was home to the film and television actor for nearly five decades.

The expansive property encompasses 33,000 square feet with canyon, mountain and ocean views. The gated estate includes a main house, several outdoor pavilions and a swimming pool surrounded by a lawn.

The house, maintained in its period style, is entered through a two-story foyer. A vintage pub room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the more than 4,800 square feet of living space.

Albert, who died in 2005 at 99, was known for his portrayal of Oliver Wendell Douglas on the 1960s series “Green Acres,” “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Petticoat Junction.”

Goodbye home base

San Francisco Giant Brandon Belt has sold his Alamo, Calif., home for $3.5 million. It was a quick run of the diamond for the injury-sidelined first baseman. He bought the one-acre property in January for $3.45 million.

The renovated two-story home, built in 1993, combines Craftsman and farmhouse elements, such as a wraparound porch.

A vaulted-ceiling entry, formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms are within the 4,790 square feet of living space in the main house.

An 800-square-foot studio tops the three-car garage.

HGTV home makeover twins Drew and Jonathan Scott are renovating a 1921 Hancock Park property that will become Drew and fiancée Linda Phan’s first home together. The makeover of the $2.3-million five-bedroom residence will be chronicled in the five-part series “Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House,” which airs in November.

