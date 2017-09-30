Hot Property: Fall is in the air

Autumn may not be the busiest time of the year for home sales, but there’s still plenty of transaction action among the rich and famous. This week’s collection brings you entertainment show hosts, pro athletes and a drummer whose very association with a place makes it a red-hot spot.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

​​​​Where she entertained

“Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell sold her Pasadena home for $7.05 million, less than a month after putting it on the market.

Set on nearly an acre of grounds, the Mediterranean Revival was designed and built in 1931 by architect Wallace Neff. Features include hardwood and Spanish-tile floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and three fireplaces.

Within the 8,926 square feet of living space are a formal entry, living and dining rooms, a great room, a bar room, a theater, a wine cellar and six bedrooms.

There’s also is a swimming pool and a guest house.

O’Dell, 51, joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2011 after more than a decade with the news show “Access Hollywood.”

Playing hostess downtown

Television host Mary Hart and her husband, producer Burt Sugarman, have put their condominium at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live back on the market at $7.9 million.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom unit, which the couple renovated and customized, had been listed earlier this year for $8.8 million.

Within the 4,170 square feet of interior space is an open living and dining room area, an office and a den/media room. Floor-to-ceiling windows take in city and ocean views.

Hart, 66, hosted “Entertainment Tonight” from 1982 to 2011 and holds the Guinness World Record for longest-serving entertainment news host.

Sugarman, 78, is known for producing game shows such as “Celebrity Sweepstakes,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “The Newlywed Game.”

Free agent leaving Encino

Veteran NFL safety Dashon Goldson’s next big hit may come in the San Fernando Valley housing market. The free agent has put his home in Encino on the market for $6.995 million.

Set on more than an acre of grounds, the estate was built in 1998 and has a gated motor court. The 10,656 square feet of living space include a grand foyer with a double staircase, and a home theater with a game area and wet bar.

Adding in the guest house, there are eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The custom swimming pool is equipped with a circular spa, a waterfall feature and a water slide.

The 33-year-old Goldson earned two Pro Bowl berths and a first-team all-pro nod in six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive back appeared in four games for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

He takes his shot

Former L.A. Kings forward Alexander Frolov has sold his home in Manhattan Beach for $2.75 million.

The Mediterranean-style spread was built in 1999 for former Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko. Frolov bought the property in 2006 for $2.299 million.

The custom two-story has an open floor plan that includes a step-down entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar and a dining room. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms within the nearly 4,500 square feet of living space.

A swimming pool and spa, a barbecue island, a dining patio and decking fill the backyard.

Frolov, 35, was a first-round draft pick by the Kings in 2000 and played with the team from 2002 to 2010. He last played professionally two years ago.

Clearing out of the Canyon

Actress Katherine Moennig has sold a Hollywood Hills West bungalow she owned through a trust for $1.115 million.

The 1949 house has a “Laurel Canyon cool” vibe with exposed beams, hardwood floors and an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen area. The designer-done interiors contain two bedrooms and an updated bathroom.

Moennig, 39, is on the crime drama “Ray Donovan.” She appeared in the series “Three Rivers,” “The L Word” and “Young Americans.”

The property previously sold in 2006 for $750,000.

A red-hot spot

Drummer and film score composer Cliff Martinez may soon have a red-hot real estate transaction to deal with. The Red Hot Chili Peppers band member just put his Topanga house on the market at $975,000.

The traditional-style home, built in 1985, is laid out for entertaining with the dining room adjacent to the living room and a kitchen that opens to a family room with a fireplace. The two-story house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,139 square feet of living space.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home opens to a deck and an above-ground spa. Views take in the surrounding mountains.

Martinez, 63, has also been a drummer for Captain Beefheart. He bought the property in 1993 for $257,000.

