Hot Property: Classic names and rising stars

Talk about staying power. The places where such screen giants as Cary Grant and Judy Garland slept still draw our interest.

But the real estate deals of those newer to fame pique our curiosity just as well. Check out the new Encino digs of a 26-year-old Dodgers star.

Luxury housing comes in many styles and forms. Enjoy a little armchair voyeurism with our video of a coastal-vibe Malibu home – all yours for $14.499 million.

Once you’re done checking out this batch of transactions, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week. That’s also the perfect place to leave us a tip about a celebrity home deal.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Cary Grant’s desert playground

Villa Paradiso, so named by frequent guest Cary Grant, is for sale in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs at $13 million.

Steeped in Hollywood history, the Moorish-style estate was a regular vacation spot for the actor. Early owner Charlie “Kewpie” Rich, a Las Vegas hotel owner, built a guest house for the screen giant and added the swimming pool.

Encompassing nearly four acres, the walled and gated compound features murals and a dramatic checkerboard floor entry that retains the original 1928 vibe.

The four separate residences contain some 15,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Grant’s daughter, Jennifer, writes about her remembrances of the estate in the memoir “Good Stuff.” She spent many weekends visiting the resort-like Coachella Valley compound.

Somewhere, over the rainbow

A Cape Cod-style home once owned by actress Judy Garland has come on the market in Malibu for $3.695 million.

Garland purchased the three-bedroom retreat in 1947 when she was married to film and stage director Vincente Minnelli. The residence underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation three years ago.

Vaulted ceilings, a sun deck and a loft are among features of the 1,728 square feet of interior space.

Garland, who died in 1969 at the age of 47, is remembered for her singing voice and roles in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) and “The Harvey Girls” (1946).

Dodger scores in Encino

However the World Series ends, Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig will come home a winner.

The slugging outfielder has bought a remodeled Encino estate for $2.65 million.

Set behind an iron gate, the home is approached by a long driveway. A tiled entry, a living room with a fireplace, a butler’s pantry and a family room with another fireplace are within the four-bedroom home’s 5,279 square feet of living space.

Puig, 26, signed a seven-year deal with the Dodgers worth $42 million in 2012 and notched an All-Star Game appearance in 2014.

Keeping up in Calabasas

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian West have both bought condominiums in Calabasas. Jenner paid $1.497 million and $1.65 million for two separate residences, while Kardashian West paid $1.6 million for one condo.

The off-market purchases were made through blind trusts linked to the reality television personalities.

Units in the community range from 2,109 to 2,662 square feet of living space with either two or three bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms.

The Italian-vibe condos look onto a central courtyard with an oval-shaped swimming pool. A club room, fitness center and parking garage are among other community amenities.

Jenner, 61, and Kardashian West, 37, have both appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since 2007. The reality series, which centers on the lives of many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is in its 14th season.

Housewife on the move

Kelly Dodd of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame has sold her home in Corona del Mar for $5 million.

Dodd and her estranged husband, Michael, bought the gated property three years ago for $3.575 million and extensively upgraded the 4,370 square feet of living space.

There are a total of five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an elevator.

Dodd, 42, joined the cast of “Real Housewives” two years ago.

Eye candy above the coast

At first it’s easy to overlook the sleek contemporary interiors of this Malibu home. The head-on ocean views draw the eye through the house and straight to the horizon.

Listed for sale at $14.499 million, the Barry Berkus-designed showplace features 8,667 square feet of coastal vibe interiors with stone and wood finishes, vaulted ceilings and walls of glass.

Open-plan living spaces include a designer-done kitchen, family room with a wet bar, dining room, office, movie theater and wine cellar. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

An outdoor kitchen and a cabana with a fireplace pair with a 70-foot-long infinity-edge swimming pool.

Her favorite room

Actress Chelsea Kane enjoys the cozy living room most at her 1,300-square-foot Laurel Canyon home. The art-laden space contains family heirlooms and relics from her six seasons on “Baby Daddy.” “Everything kind of has a story,” said the former Disney Channel darling and “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

From the archives