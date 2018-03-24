Hot Property: Real estate reboot

Not every housing ambition works out as planned. This week's collection includes an Oscar winner who has relisted his Hollywood Hills West compound as two separate properties and a writer-actor who decided against building his dream house in Malibu.
For a look inside a celebrity home, check out our video of former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher in his office. It's a quiet spot where he is working toward his undergraduate degree in applied communications — a promise he made to his parents when he quit college in 1996 to join the NBA.
Want a peek at a 9,000-square-foot home in L.A.'s famed Bird Streets area? The $28-million contemporary includes a refrigerated wine room and two pools. Here's a tour of the Hot Property Home of the Week from Fox 11.
Once you're done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week. That's also a great place to leave us a tip about a celebrity home deal.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Trying a new tactic
Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker is chasing two sales in Hollywood Hills West.
After listing a two-house compound for about $6 million late last year, the actor is now offering the two adjacent properties separately.
The smaller of the two, listed for sale at $1.5 million, has 2,725 square feet of living space with two living rooms, a dining area, a bonus room, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
The larger of the pair, a Mediterranean-style home, is listed for $3.499 million. Built in 1998, it features roughly 5,500 square feet of interiors with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a loft gallery.
The 56-year-old Whitaker took home a best actor Academy Award for the 2006 film "The Last King of Scotland." More recently, he appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Black Panther."
He changed his mind
Keenen Ivory Wayans is ready to give up the dream in Malibu. The actor and filmmaker has listed a seven-acre lot where he once planned to build at $9.995 million.
The three-parcel property sits on the land side of Pacific Coast Highway and overlooks Broad Beach. The acreage is mostly flat and takes in panoramic ocean views.
Wayans had intended to build a family compound with an 11,000-square-foot main house, a 5,600-square-foot guest house and equestrian facilities.
The 59-year-old gained fame in the late 1980s as the writer, director and star of the parody-comedy film "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka." In the '90s, he created and hosted the sketch comedy series "In Living Color," which regularly featured other members of the Wayans family.
Ready for a scene change
Actress Tricia Helfer of "Lucifer" and "Battlestar Galactica" fame has listed her home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area at $6.195 million.
Set in a gated community, the contemporary is arranged for outdoor entertaining with a conversation pit, a sports bar, a swimming pool and space for al fresco dining.
The multilevel floor plan includes a vaulted-ceiling living room with a wet bar, a step-up dining room, an office, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms within about 5,500 square feet of living space.
Helfer, 43, has television credits that include "Tron: Uprising," "Killer Women" and "Powers." She bought the home seven years ago for $2.9 million.
A well-used home studio
An Agoura Hills house that was owned by late country singing star Glen Campbell is for sale at $920,000.
The three-car garage of the traditional house was converted into a high-end recording studio containing a control room complete with isolation booth and amp room.
Built in 1965, the 1,938-square-foot house includes living, family and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Campbell, who died last year at 81, popularized such songs as "Wichita Lineman, "Galveston" and "Rhinestone Cowboy."
Where TV 'poet' kicked back
The onetime Malibu home of the late comic Henry Gibson has sold for $4.55 million.
Built in 1945, the remodeled Cape Cod-inspired house with brown shingles and white trim takes in coastline, ocean and Santa Catalina Island views.
The two-story home has an octagon-shaped dining room, a library, vaulted ceilings, balconies, four bedrooms and three bathrooms within 1,805 square feet of living space.
Gibson, who died in 2009 at 73, was the flower-holding poet on the comedy show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" in the late '60s. His extensive acting credits include parts on "Boston Legal" (2004-08) and the animated show "King of the Hill" (2005-08).
Architect's home changes hands
The personal residence of the late "architect to the stars" Paul Williams has sold in the Mid-City area for $2.29 million.
Williams, the first African American to become a member of the American Institute of Architects, had clients that included such stars as Frank Sinatra, Tyrone Power and Lucille Ball.
Built in 1951, the midcentury-modern home reflects the Hollywood Regency style in the entry foyer. Within the 4,440 square feet of interiors are a living room, a formal dining room with built-in storage, the original kitchen and breakfast area, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Williams, who died in 1980 at 85, left a large body of residential work. His commercial projects included work on the Theme Building at Los Angeles International Airport and the original St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
His favorite room
Derek Fisher's favorite spot in his San Fernando Valley home is the office. It's where he can study and escape from the children, says the former Laker and five-time NBA champion. Blue-gray walls, bowls of seashells and meticulously arranged books create "a safe haven to get away from the madness."
From the archives
Ten years ago, actor Tobey Maguire purchased a home site in Brentwood for about $10 million. The vacant, acre-sized property changed hands off market.
Twenty years ago, actress Winona Ryder bought a Beverly Hills house for $2.5 million. Built in the 1930s, the four-bedroom home had nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.
Thirty years ago, pop superstar Michael Jackson sealed a deal for a 2,700-acre ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley for about $28 million and a small hotel nearby for $5 million. The seller of the remote Sycamore Valley Ranch was William Bone, developer of the PGA West resort in Palm Springs.
What we're reading
The landmark Bay Area home known as the "Flintstone House" for its iconic orange and purple domes now has landscaping that fits the moniker, reports the Mercury News. The sprawling lawn of the $2.8 million Hillsborough home has been outfitted by owner Florence Fang with gardens featuring 15-foot-tall dinosaur statues.
Tiger Woods' former wife, Elin Nordegren, has listed her custom North Palm Beach home for sale at $49.5 million, reports Curbed Miami. She's looking to downsize from the 11-bedroom mansion.
T. Boone Pickens, the 89-year-old oil tycoon and philanthropist, has sold his Preston Hollow, Texas, mansion, reports CandysDirt.com. The sales price was $5 million. Still on the market is his 65,000-square-acre West Texas ranch, listed at $250 million.