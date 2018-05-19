Hot Property: Hooray for Hollywood

It's hard to imagine what L.A.'s residential scene would look like without the money poured into it from those in the entertainment industry. This week we look at the estate of a studio titan, the homes of actors and actresses, and the pad with which a screenwriter just parted.
Our Home of the Week feature takes you to a vineyard estate in Westlake Village that is ripe with amenities. Set on close to five acres, the Italianate house includes a music room, a lavish theater, 4,000 square feet of garage space for collectible cars and a two-story wine cellar to store the 65 cases produced each season. Take a tour in a Fox 11 video. The asking price is $13.988 million.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Moneyed on the Westside
The Grey Estate, the Holmby Hills home of late Paramount Pictures Chairman and Chief Executive Brad Grey, has sold for $68.8 million.
Even for this tony Westside pocket, tucked in between Beverly Hills and Bel-Air, that's a lot of moola.
The estate sits behind wood- and steel-framed gates on 2.2 acres of grounds.
The 12,800 square feet of living space feature an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a sun room and a den with a wet bar. Five bedrooms and a home theater complete the floor plan.
A central courtyard is filled with olive trees, a large fireplace and a reflecting pool. Also on the grounds is a two-story recreation facility that has two gyms and a swimming pool.
Grey, who died last year at 59, oversaw such movie blockbusters as the "Star Trek" and "Transformers" movies during his tenure at Paramount.
For whom the bell tolls
"How I Met Your Mother" star Alyson Hannigan and her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, have sold a home in Santa Monica for $4.9 million.
The striking 1930 Mission Revival-style house is approached through a gated courtyard. A distinctive bell tower rises above the front door.
Some 4,200 square feet of updated living space includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Hannigan, 44, is known for her roles on the supernatural television show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the "American Pie" film franchise.
Denisof, 52, appeared on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with Hannigan as well as the spinoff "Angel."
Romantic in Hancock Park
The Hancock Park home of actress Soleil Moon Frye and film and television producer Jason Goldberg has come on the market for $4.595 million.
The romantic Spanish Revival-style house, obscured from the street by mature trees, retains its original character details while incorporating an updated Moroccan theme.
The two-story floor plan includes an office/playroom, a garden-view living room, a den, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The home theater is detached from the main house.
Lawn surrounds an oval-shaped swimming pool on the one-third-acre property.
Moon Frye got her start as a child actor and is known for playing the title role in the 1980s sitcom "Punky Brewster."
Goldberg, a longtime production partner of Ashton Kutcher's, is the co-creator and executive producer of the hidden-camera series "Punk'd" and the reality show "Beauty and the Geek."
It's a wrap in Los Feliz
"Gossip Girl" co-creator and screenwriter Stephanie Savage has sold her home in Los Feliz for $3,127,500. She bought the home through a trust four years ago for $2.255 million.
The double-gated 1939 house is Spanish Colonial style with a tile roof and exterior arches on the above-garage terrace.
Within the 2,341 square feet of interiors are an airy living room with wood-beamed ceilings, a dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room with built-ins. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Thick hedges surround a swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor fireplace.
Savage founded Fake Empire Productions alongside Josh Schwartz in 2010. The L.A.-based production company's credits include "Chuck," "Hart of Dixie" and "The O.C."
Ready to cut a deal in WeHo
Hairdressing magnate Bruno Mascolo has listed a high-rise condominium in West Hollywood for sale at $4.195 million.
The one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is in Sierra Towers, a popular spot for celebrities and jet setters seeking a home base in L.A. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap the entire condo.
The 1,672 square feet of ultra-chic interior space includes open plan living areas and private terraces that overlook the Hollywood Hills.
Mascolo is chief executive office of the Toni & Guy international hair salon chain.
Where he broke a sweat
A Palm Springs home previously owned by the late fitness, exercise and nutrition guru Jack LaLanne is for sale at $559,000.
Built in 1960, the 1,649-square-foot home maintains its Midcentury Modern vibe with strong horizontal lines and sliding glass doors.
With views of the desert, the home includes a living room with a stone fireplace, a dining area, a kitchen and four bedrooms, of which two are master suites. There are three bathrooms.
Set behind gates, the home has a desert-scape front yard and a swimming pool out back. The pool still has LaLanne's old diving board.
The motivational speaker and fitness expert, who died in 2011 at 96, has been called the Godfather of Fitness. The athlete led exercises as the host of "The Jack LaLanne Show" from 1953 to 1985.
His favorite room
Mario Lopez, host of the entertainment television show "Extra," knows his way around the kitchen of his Spanish-influenced, 6,000-square-foot home in Glendale. The space is the set for Lopez's new YouTube series, "Dads in the Kitchen." Once too dark, the remodeled room now features a large window behind the sink, bringing in sweeping views of Los Angeles and an abundance of natural light.
From the archives
Ten years ago, singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera listed her Hollywood Hills home for $7.995 million. The midcentury property included a gym, a pool, a 12-person spa and a screening room that seats 18.
Twenty years ago, Emmy-winning actress Roseanne Barr bought a nine-bedroom home in the Beverly Hills area for close to $7.9 million. The 11,000-square-foot, traditional home sat on nearly three acres with a guesthouse.
