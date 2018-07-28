Hot Property Newsletter: Staying close to home

This week’s roundup keeps you close to L.A. and environs with a superstar’s listing in Beverly Crest, an actor’s relist in Sherman Oaks and a socialite’s haunt in Bel-Air.
Not all homes of note are located on L.A.’s Westside, however. Our Home of the Week takes you to Claremont, where a gated compound features such amenities as a recording studio and a temperature-controlled garage. The home, listed at $3.9 million, strikes a balance between rustic and contemporary with beamed-ceilings, distressed-wood accents and barn-style sliding doors. Take the video tour at Fox11.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Cher’s latest release?
Singer-actress Cher has listed a Beverly Crest home for sale at $2.499 million.
She bought the home through a trust five years ago, property records show. Actor Ed O’Neill and his wife, Catherine Rusoff, are former owners.
The gated country English-style house, built in 1957, has been remodeled and features vaulted ceilings, reclaimed wood floors and exposed beams.
The roughly 3,100 square feet of interiors also include an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast booth, a dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Mature trees, a waterfall-fed koi pond and a meditation area fill out the more than half-acre of grounds.
Cher, 72, gained fame as part of the 1960s duo Sonny and Cher. She won an Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck” (1987). Her latest film is the romantic musical comedy “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”
A Charlie Sheen rerun
If at first you don’t succeed, cut the asking price. That’s Charlie Sheen’s strategy in Sherman Oaks, where his Mediterranean-style mansion has been marked down $800,000 to $9.2 million.
Located in gated Mulholland Estates, the 1990s home sits on nearly half an acre. The sports-oriented backyard holds a basketball hoop, a pitcher’s mound and two pools.
A two-story foyer with a winding staircase kicks off the 8,932-square-foot interior. The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, has its own living room and screening room with a wet bar.
Sheen, 52, has film credits for “Red Dawn,” “Major League” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men.”
It’s back, dahling
Zsa Zsa Gabor’s longtime Bel-Air estate has come on the market at $23.45 million — more than twice what it sold for a year ago.
The French Regency-style mansion, built in 1955, sits on an acre with views of downtown Los Angeles, Catalina Island and the ocean. It’s being offered with plans for a new 24,020-square-foot mansion.
Fronted by a large motor court, the mustard-yellow house has about 6,400 square feet of living space and 28 rooms that include a circular foyer, staff quarters, an office and a butler’s pantry.
Outside are a swimming pool, a gazebo and brick patios.
Gabor, who died in 2016 at 99, bought the house in 1973 for $280,000. A darling of the tabloids, she was the best known of three acting and socialite sisters from Hungary. Her scores of television and film appearances included a star turn in the 1952 film “Moulin Rouge” and guest appearances on the game show “The Hollywood Squares.”
That’s a wrap for rapper
Rapper-songwriter-producer Logic has wrapped up a sale in Tarzana, selling his home in a gated community for $2.035 million. He bought the place two years ago for $1.9 million.
Built in 1995, the two-story house sits on about two acres with a swimming pool and spa, a basketball half-court and a two-bedroom guest house. During Logic’s ownership, a portion of the 2,000-square-foot guest house was used as a recording studio.
The main house has about 4,000 square feet of living space, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Logic, 28, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, released his first mixtape, titled “Logic: The Mixtape,” in 2009. He put out three more before his debut studio album, 2014’s “Under Pressure,” was released.
Spock’s space lands a buyer
A Sherman Oaks home once owned by “Star Trek” star Leonard Nimoy has sold for $1.59 million.
The updated Traditional-style house, built in 1951, is set on a quarter-acre of grounds containing a swimming pool, a fire pit and a trellis-covered barbecue center.
The open-plan layout of 2,112 square feet of living space includes a family room with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Nimoy, who died in 2015 at 83, was known for his role as the half-human, half-Vulcan Spock on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek” and, later, in the sci-fi film series.
Onetime home of ‘Supergirl’
The former Studio City home of “Supergirl” actress Helen Slater has sold for $1.331 million.
Set along a tree-lined street, the single-story house features original hardwood floors, built-ins and a two-sided fireplace.
An eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms are within the 1,529 square feet of living space. A detached guest suite has a three-quarter bathroom.
Slater, 54, had the title role in the 1984 film “Supergirl” and appeared on the series of the same name starting in 2015.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Sylvester Stallone purchased two water-view parcels at Lake Sherwood in Thousand Oaks. The actor bought a property with 500 feet of lakefront that was listed at about $5.5 million and the adjacent lot, giving him another 150 feet of frontage, which was listed at about $1.7 million.
Twenty years ago, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife, Cookie, put their house overlooking Beverly Hills up for sale. The asking price was $7.932 million with the numerals 32 in honor of his number when playing basketball for the Lakers.
Thirty years ago, a gym was completed at Hugh Hefner's home in Holmby Hills. The 3,600-square-foot facility took about two years to build, and had walls of mirrors, an aerobics/ballet floor, a 12-by-10-foot steam room that spewed herbal fragrances, a sun room with two tanning machines and computerized exercise equipment.
What we’re reading
A century ago, the island town of Drawbridge at the southern end of San Francisco Bay had 90 homes, hotels and cabins, the Mercury News reported. Now the ghost town is being destroyed by the elements and slowly sinking into the marsh.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa, known for the Steelers’ anthem “Black and Yellow,” gave Architectural Digest a tour of his Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles. Could this mean the six-bedroom house will soon be on the market? Celebrities have a history of giving the magazine home tours before listing.
Now here’s a dog house we wouldn’t mind getting sent to. The Washington Post reported on a border collie named Sylar living in a $500,000 pet mansion in Beijing.