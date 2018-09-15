Hot Property Newsletter: Something for everyone

We’re looking at houses this week owned by people of note from a wide variety of fields. There’s a stuntman, an energy drink creator, an Ultimate Fighting champ and the agent for a Lakers superstar, among others.
A newly built home in Santa Monica priced at $7.995 million is our Home of the Week and it’s a head-turner. Sheathed in pearl white, the three-story house captivates passersby with a 25-foot-high sunburst-patterned wall that was created using a 3-D printer. Take the video tour at Fox 11.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
A Hollywood past in Bel-Air
A Bel-Air home built in 1937 for director-producer-screenwriter John Farrow and actress Maureen O’Sullivan as their personal residence has sold for $5.67 million. The seller was orchestral film composer Bruce Broughton.
Mediterranean in style, the two-story house is set on more than half an acre of hillside containing walking paths, old growth trees and a swimming pool.
The 4,253 square feet of living space includes a vaulted living room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Farrow, who died in 1963 at 58, won an Academy Award for the screenplay for "Around the World in 80 Days" (1956). O’Sullivan, who died in 1998 at 87, played Jane in the early “Tarzan” films.
The Emmy Award-winning Broughton, 73, scored such Disney films as “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993) and “The Rescuers Down Under” (1990).
Stuntman is in motion
Jason Acuña, the “Jackass” actor and stunt performer better known as Wee Man, has listed a Hermosa Beach home for sale at $2.5 million.
The 1,865-square-foot detached townhouse features an ocean-view living room, a rooftop deck, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. An updated kitchen with a breakfast bar adjoins the living room, which has a fireplace. There’s also a dumbwaiter.
Acuña, 45, is known for his work on the MTV series and subsequent films. He also has appeared as himself on the shows “Wildboyz,” “Bam’s Unholy Union” and “Celebrity Circus.”
He bought the property nine years ago for $1.325 million.
A sweet retreat
The onetime Kenny Loggins estate in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara is for sale at $4.4 million.
The three-acre spread is dotted with oak and sycamore trees and has its own natural hot springs with a soaking tub. The Mediterranean-style country home built in 1981 contains nearly 4,000 square feet of living space on three levels.
Including the ocean- and mountain-view master suite, which has a fireplace, a balcony and a deck, there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
A swimming pool with a spa sits off the back.
Songwriter-guitarist Loggins, 70, performed as part of the rock group Loggins and Messina in the ’70s. His soundtrack work includes “A Star Is Born” (1976) and “Footloose” (1984).
Settling into L.A.
A corporate entity tied to Rich Paul, the longtime friend and agent to new Laker LeBron James, has bought a newly built home in Fairfax for $4.35 million.
Like the Klutch Sports founder’s superstar client, Paul now has two homes in the Los Angeles area.
A modern interpretation of a traditional-style home, the gated two-story features six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and more than 5,600 square feet of living space. Built-in booth seating is next to the kitchen, which connects to the dining room by way of a butler’s pantry.
The yard has patio space, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall.
Paul, 36, formed Klutch Sports in 2012, with James being among the first to join the new agency.
Pumped by the buy-sell game
Russell Weiner, creator of Rockstar energy drink, has sold a newly built house along the border of L.A.’s Fairfax area and West Hollywood for $4.15 million. He bought the property less than a year ago for $3.68 million.
Weiner also owns the Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to pop icon Madonna.
The contemporary farmhouse he sold was built in 2017 and features a glass-enclosed wine room, a home theater, an office, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A fountain-fed zero-edge swimming pool and outdoor kitchen sit at the back of the two-story residence.
Bidders can fight it out
Anderson Silva, the mixed martial artist and former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, has listed his home in Palos Verdes Estates for sale at $4.9 million.
The multilevel house packs a punch with vibrant marble and wood surfaces, two kitchens, an open-air gym and a sauna room. The 7,100 square feet of living space also includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Outside, a covered barbecue area and a spa sit adjacent to the swimming pool. A sports court lies at the rear of the more than half-acre property.
Silva, whose nickname is “the Spider,” once held the UFC middleweight title for a record 2,547 consecutive days.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actor George Hamilton bought a luxury condo along the Wilshire Corridor, with an unusual caveat in the purchase offer. The seller, who ran a bakery, had to keep him in cookies for a year.
Twenty years ago, Grammy award-winning saxophonist and songwriter Kenny G purchased a home in Malibu for $12.5 million. The Cape Cod-style house had six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
Thirty years ago, actor Tom Selleck put down some roots in Hidden Valley, buying a property once owned by singer Dean Martin for more than $5 million. The 60 acres included a Spanish Colonial-style ranch house, stables, a heliport and a three-hole pitch-n-putt golf course.
What we’re reading
Turning doomsday talk into action, seven Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have purchased survival bunkers and planted them 11 feet underground in New Zealand, reports Bloomberg. At the first sign of an apocalypse, the Californians plan to hop on a private jet and hunker down.
The people have spoken. After a public outcry, a Catholic bishop says he's no longer moving into a $2.3-million San Jose home purchased by the church for his retirement. KRON4.com reports the property will be sold.