Former Green Bay Packer Nick Barnett puts his Carlsbad home up for sale

Former professional football player Nick Barnett, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011, has put his home in Carlsbad up for sale at $2.499 million.

Found at the end of its own cul-de-sac, the gated two-story structure includes a motor court, a gazebo and a swimming pool and spa on slightly more than half an acre. Sweeping views extend from La Costa Golf Course to the ocean.

Inside, remodeled interiors have a sophisticated look with distressed wood floors, patterned wallpaper and bold accent walls. In the chef’s kitchen, modern fixtures draw the eye over an oversized island topped with polished concrete.

The two-story home in Carlsbad sits on its own cul-de-sac with mountain-to-ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Other living spaces include a breakfast area with a mirrored ceiling, formal living and dining rooms, an office/den, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Moorish notes and an elaborately tiled bathroom highlight the master suite.

There’s also a six-car garage.

Barnett bought the house two years ago for $1.9 million, The Times previously reported.

Steven Lincoln of Windermere Homes & Estates holds the listing.

The 35-year-old Barnett last played in 2013, when he appeared in 15 games for the Washington Redskins. The former Fontana A.B. Miller High School student spent the majority of his 11-year career with the Packers, earning All-Pro honors in 2007.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Joe’s Jeans founder sells his Hal Levitt-designed home for $6.1 million

Blue Jays slugger Troy Tulowitzki sells his Colorado mansion for $4.55 million

Mel Gibson lists the Sherman Oaks home he bought for Oksana Grigorieva

James Perse's latest design in Malibu sells for the nearly $13-million asking price