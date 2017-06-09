Comedian Norm Crosby’s Hollywood Hills West home lists for $5.995 million

The longtime home of entertainer and comedian Norm Crosby is for sale in Hollywood Hills West at $5.995 million.

The single-story residence, built in 1954, occupies a corner lot with views extending from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.

Some 5,520 square feet of interior space include fireplaces in the living room and den, a formal dining room, a tiled kitchen, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Sliding glass doors in the dining and game rooms open to the backyard.

The single-story home in Hollywood Hills West sits on a half-acre lot and has a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoors, a Saltillo-tiled patio space surrounds the swimming pool. Formal landscaping and palms fill out the half-acre of grounds.

Crosby bought the house in 1968 for $89,500, according to property records.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Crosby, 89, gained fame for his regular visits on variety shows hosted by Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin, among others. More recently he has appeared in the films “Cougar Club” (2007) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013).

