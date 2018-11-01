Indians pitcher Oliver Perez aces Arizona home sale

Veteran pitcher Oliver Perez has signed off on a deal in the desert, selling his Tuscan-style spread for $2.75 million.
Built in 2007, the amenity-minded home is found in Paradise Valley, Ariz., while Perez spent a season and a half with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In addition to six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, it holds a movie theater, stylish wine cellar and wood-paneled office in 7,379 square feet.
Palm trees frame the entry, which opens to a rounded foyer. Stone fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms, and coffered ceilings top the center-island kitchen. The main level holds formal and informal dining areas, as well as a breakfast nook.
Crown molding rings the master suite, which sports a circular spa tub and lounge.
Lawns and landscaping fill out the one-acre grounds, and the backyard centers on a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa.
Daniel Williams and Thuy Pham of Home America Realty held the listing. David Newman of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
After being drafted by the Padres in 1999, Perez, 37, has spent the better part of two decades in the MLB. Over the summer, he inked a one-year deal with the Indians worth $1.75 million.
Public records show he bought the property nine years ago for $3.25 million. In September, he listed it for $2.99 million.