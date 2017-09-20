'Opus' on Billionaire’s Row cuts a cool $15 million off the asking price

It’ll now take $85 million to grab this hyper-luxury mansion, found on a stretch of Beverly Hills known as Billionaire’s Row. That’s down from the $100-million asking price when it first appeared on the Multiple Listing Service in August.

The gilded flourishes at the newly built estate, called “Opus,” begin at the street, where golden gates mark the entrance to the 20,500-square-foot mansion.

Seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread throughout the home, designed by architect Paul McClean and built by producer-turned-developer Nile Niami. Motorized walls of glass open to indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Outside, a spacious deck takes in what some believe is the best view of the city.

The now $85-million spec house, with two swimming pools, sits on an acre in Beverly Hills. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Perks of note include a champagne vault stocked with Cristal, a car museum with motorized turntables and a 15-person screening room. A salon and yoga studio are part of the home’s “wellness center.”

The new owner will, however, have to supply his or her own art and transportation. No longer included in the new price are such items as two Damien Hirst paintings, a gold-colored Rolls-Royce Dawn and a matching Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

“Billionaire’s Row,” set on a cul-de-sac in the hills of North Hillcrest, is known for its affluent homeowners and jetliner views. Neighbors include Minecraft founder Markus Persson, who in 2015 paid $70 million for his custom home there.

