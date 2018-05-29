‘Saw’ producer Oren Koules snaps up former Rat Pack hangout in Malibu

Producer-entrepreneur Oren Koules, whose credits include "Two and a Half Men" and the "Saw" film franchise, has paid $7.775 million for a Malibu home with musical roots.
Sitting on the sand in the Broad Beach area, the two-story abode once belonged to Steve Lawrence and the late Eydie Gormé, who performed as husband-and-wife singing duo Steve and Eydie for more than half a century. Frequent visitors included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and other members of the Rat Pack.
The post-and-beam interior is entered through a gated courtyard. Skylights and sliding glass doors brighten the main floor, which includes a center-island kitchen and dining area. A living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and built-ins sits adjacent.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms fill out the 4,282-square-foot floor plan, with the master suite opening to a balcony. Down below, a brick patio offers a large window with easy access to the wet bar inside. Past a wooden walkway is 40 feet of ocean frontage.
Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin at the Agency and Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Michele Losey of ReMax Gold Coast represented Koules.
Records show the estate first hit the market in October with an $8.9 million price tag.
Koules, 57, is known for co-founding indie film company Evolution Entertainment in 1998. In addition to the first three "Saw" films, the company also produced "John Q" (2002), "Death Sentence" (2007) and "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013).
Twitter: @jflem94
