Filmmaker Oren Peli seeks nearly $6 million for Westlake Village compound with two pools

Oren Peli, the filmmaker behind the “Paranormal Activity” film franchise, has listed his over-the-top home in Westlake Village for sale at $5.995 million.
Set behind gates in the North Ranch area, the 1993 Mediterranean compound contains such standout features as Brazilian rosewood flooring, tiled fireplaces, an elevator, a playroom and a state-of-the-art home theater. Even the four-car garage has a little something extra: a limo bay.
Outdoors, the landscaped grounds of more than three acres center on a sparkling swimming pool with two waterfall features and a rock-finished spa. Tucked away on the property, and reached by a meandering path, is a second lagoon-style swimming pool complete with a snaking water slide, baja shelf and grotto.
The six-bedroom main house has a dramatic two-story rotunda entry with palladian-style windows, a vaulted-ceiling great room, an office, a chef’s kitchen and a seperate breakfast room. The multiroom master suite comprises a sitting room, a gym and a walk-in closet.
A separate pool house and casita add two additional bedrooms. Combined with the main house, the three structures total nearly 10,000 square feet of living space.
Peli, 48, is a director, producer and screenwriter. He has worked on such films as "The Bay" and "Chernobyl Diaries" and the series "The River."
This year, he produced the fourth installment of the “Insidious” film franchise, “Insidious: The Last Key.”
Judy Ross-Bunnage and Kevin Cordasco of Coldwell Banker Beverly Hills hold the listing.