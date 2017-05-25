Orlando Franklin is ready to play ball for resort-style digs in Poway

Following on the heels of Antonio Gates’ recent home sale, former Chargers offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is ready to make a move of his own. He has put his estate in Poway, a community 20 minutes north of downtown San Diego, back up for sale at $1.895 million.

The single-story home, built in 2004, is amped up with outdoor amenities. The wide back of the home opens to a resort-like setting that includes a free-form swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and an outdoor dining area with a barbecue island. Tropical plantings, lawns and a horseshoe pit fill out grounds of more than an acre.

The acre-plus estate in Poway, Calif., features a free-form swimming pool, a horseshoe pit and an outdoor dining area. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties) (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Beyond the two-story entry, the 6,532 square feet of voluminous living space includes formal living and dining rooms, a great room with beamed ceilings, a game room and an eat-in kitchen with room for an entire starting offensive line. A pass-through with a service bar connects the kitchen and family room area.

The master suite scores points with a sitting room, two walk-in closets, a wet bar and a fireplace. In all, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Franklin, 29, joined the Chargers two years ago on a five-year, $36.5-million deal, but released by the team earlier this month. In two seasons with the Bolts, the six-year veteran made 26 starts at left guard.

He bought the property two years ago, records show.

Jessica Foote of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent. Foote also represented Gates in selling his Poway estate, which sold earlier this month for slightly more than $1.9 million.

