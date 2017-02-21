Courtyard-style Hacienda opens to a pool and sweeping views in Palm Springs

This walled and gated desert dwelling in Palm Springs contains an oasis of its own. Rooms in the 1936 Spanish hacienda-style home face an expansive swimming pool area that takes in views of the surrounding mountainsides. At the heart of the single-story home is an over-sized great room with an open-beam ceiling and large fireplace.

Address: 1194 N. Via Miraleste, Palm Springs 92262

Price: $1.425 million

The 1936 Spanish hacienda in Palm Springs opens to a courtyard and a swimming pool. (Courtesy of Iconic Properties) (Courtesy of Iconic Properties)

Built: 1936

Lot size: 16,117 square feet

House size: 2,801 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, master suite sitting area with fireplace, outdoor dining area, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, guest house

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92262 ZIP Code in December was $550,000 based on 39 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Jacquelyn Storm, Iconic Properties Palm Springs

