Courtyard-style Hacienda opens to a pool and sweeping views in Palm Springs

This walled and gated desert dwelling in Palm Springs contains an oasis of its own. Rooms in the 1936 Spanish hacienda-style home face an expansive swimming pool area that takes in views of the surrounding mountainsides. At the heart of the single-story home is an over-sized great room with an open-beam ceiling and large fireplace.
Address: 1194 N. Via Miraleste, Palm Springs 92262
Price: $1.425 million
Built: 1936
Lot size: 16,117 square feet
House size: 2,801 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms
Features: Stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, master suite sitting area with fireplace, outdoor dining area, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, guest house
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92262 ZIP Code in December was $550,000 based on 39 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Jacquelyn Storm, Iconic Properties Palm Springs
