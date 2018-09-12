Pamela Anderson looks to rent Malibu beach house for $40,000 a month

“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson is hoping to find a fan of her Malibu home. The actress-model has her contemporary-style home in the Malibu Colony enclave up for lease at $40,000 a month.
Anderson has owned the Malibu Colony property for more than a decade and tried to sell it about five years ago. Since then, she’s mainly tested the rental waters, offering the property in recent years for as much as $50,000 a month.
Composed of two structures separated by a swimming pool, the house lends an industrial vibe to the beach community. Concrete, glass and teak wood blanket the subdued exterior. Inside, the 5,500 square feet of interior is awash in designer elements.
A grand piano anchors the great room, which is topped by an elaborate chandelier. The chef’s kitchen has slab stone countertops, and there are a corner fireplace and freestanding soaking tub in the master suite. Pocketing doors open to a tiered patio that overlooks the pool.
Including the guesthouse, which has its own hot tub and custom fire pit, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Anderson, 51, was a Playboy model before her iconic role as C.J. Parker in the original “Baywatch” TV series from 1992 to 1997. Her other notable credits include “Home Improvement,” “Stacked,” “V.I.P.” and, more recently, the 2016 film “The People Garden.”