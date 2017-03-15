Elegant condo opens the door to Pasadena's Grove at Ambassador Gardens

Set in the manicured grounds of The Grove at Ambassador Gardens, this two-bedroom Spanish Colonial condo contains more than 2,500 square feet of living space. The use of light interior colors, warm wood tones and marble enhance the feeling of spaciousness throughout the single-story home’s elegantly appointed interiors. Views take in preserved open space.

Address: 192 S. Orange Grove Blvd. #102, Pasadena 91105

Price: $2.065 million

The two-bedroom condominium is in the Grove at Ambassador Gardens along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row. (Kevin Edge) (Kevin Edge)

Built: 2015

Monthly HOA fees: $819.64

Property size: 68,634 square feet

House size: 2,585 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, dining area, den/office, bar, enclosed patio, gated underground garage, four parking spaces

About the area: The median sale price for condominiums in the 91105 ZIP Code in January was $823,000 based on two sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Lara Arslanian, (626) 590-1243, and Boyd Smith, (626) 795-9571, both with Podley Properties

