Prime Cul-De-Sac Privacy by Arroyo

A 1937 regency-style home nestled in Pasadena’s tranquil southwest Arroyo neighborhood. Formerly part of Busch Gardens, this residence boasts original arroyo stone walls, terraced pathways, and lush surroundings for ultimate tranquility. With 4 bedrooms (2 up, 2 down) and 4 bathrooms, it features a spacious family room, a sunlit living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen. Enjoy hardwood floors, abundant windows, and original doors throughout. Outside, multiple seating and gardening areas await. A separate workshop connects to the main residence via a vaulted carport, offering gated off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

Location: 581 Westover Place, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $2,700,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 3,255 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Original arroyo stone walls; terraced pathways; spacious living room; fireplace; formal dining room; updated kitchen; hardwood floors; original doors; garden areas; carport; parking for multiple vehicles; guest suite; A/C

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Diane Lasell and Peter Martocchio

626.529.6880

peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty

www.HouseofMartocchio.com

DRE#: 01311046