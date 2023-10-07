Prime Cul-De-Sac Privacy by Arroyo
A 1937 regency-style home nestled in Pasadena’s tranquil southwest Arroyo neighborhood. Formerly part of Busch Gardens, this residence boasts original arroyo stone walls, terraced pathways, and lush surroundings for ultimate tranquility. With 4 bedrooms (2 up, 2 down) and 4 bathrooms, it features a spacious family room, a sunlit living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen. Enjoy hardwood floors, abundant windows, and original doors throughout. Outside, multiple seating and gardening areas await. A separate workshop connects to the main residence via a vaulted carport, offering gated off-street parking for multiple vehicles.
Location: 581 Westover Place, Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $2,700,000
Year built: 1937
Living area: 3,255 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Original arroyo stone walls; terraced pathways; spacious living room; fireplace; formal dining room; updated kitchen; hardwood floors; original doors; garden areas; carport; parking for multiple vehicles; guest suite; A/C
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Diane Lasell and Peter Martocchio
626.529.6880
peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty
www.HouseofMartocchio.com
DRE#: 01311046