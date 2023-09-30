Inspiring Home In Pasadena

A rare opportunity awaits the lucky buyer of this Greene and Greene-designed home that was originally a two-story craftsman. In the 1950s, the second story was removed, and a Smith and Williams-designed post and beam addition was done. Newer HVAC and ductwork. Phenomenal views overlooking Brookside Park and the Rose Bowl. One-of-a-kind, awe-inspiring home and setting. Seeing is believing!

Location: 235 North Grand Avenue, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $2,875,000

Year built: 1898

Living area: 2,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: HVAC; exposed brick; floor-to-ceiling windows; special wiring; 3-car garage; in-ground pool; gardens; backyard; mountain views; contemporary craftsman

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mark Ogden

626.484.6424

mark.ogden@sothebys.realty

www.sothebysrealty.com

DRE#: 609984

