Inspiring Home In Pasadena
A rare opportunity awaits the lucky buyer of this Greene and Greene-designed home that was originally a two-story craftsman. In the 1950s, the second story was removed, and a Smith and Williams-designed post and beam addition was done. Newer HVAC and ductwork. Phenomenal views overlooking Brookside Park and the Rose Bowl. One-of-a-kind, awe-inspiring home and setting. Seeing is believing!
Location: 235 North Grand Avenue, Pasadena 91103
Asking price: $2,875,000
Year built: 1898
Living area: 2,620 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: HVAC; exposed brick; floor-to-ceiling windows; special wiring; 3-car garage; in-ground pool; gardens; backyard; mountain views; contemporary craftsman
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Mark Ogden
626.484.6424
mark.ogden@sothebys.realty
www.sothebysrealty.com
DRE#: 609984