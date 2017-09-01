Former 49er Patrick Willis relists Bay Area mansion for $5.5 million

So far, former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has found more success in making seven straight Pro Bowls than in selling his home.

The All-Pro athlete is asking $5.5 million for his Mediterranean-style house in San Jose, or $500,000 less than when he originally put it on the market in 2015.

Sitting on 4.3 acres with views of the surrounding city and mountains, the spacious 9,878-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Highlights include a wine cellar, private theater and a game room with a full wet bar, while open-truss ceilings sit above the home’s formal areas.

Recently retired NFL star Patrick Willis is asking for $6 million for his nearly 9,900-square-foot home in San Jose. (Neal J. Leitereg) (Neal J. Leitereg)

French doors open up to an outdoor living room with a covered cabana and grill, which is surrounded by expanses of grass and intricate landscaping. Upstairs, a wide balcony overlooks the infinity pool and offers views of the Almaden Valley below.

Willis purchased the home in 2010 for $3.5 million, according to public records.

Warren Newsome of Century 21 M&M and Assoc. holds the listing.

After playing for Ole Miss, Willis, 32, spent his entire career with the 49ers and retired in 2015. The decorated linebacker was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 and recorded 950 tackles in eight seasons.

