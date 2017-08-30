Former MLB all-star Paul Konerko knocks out a home sale in Del Mar

Retired baseball slugger Paul Konerko has circled the bases on a home sale, parting with this Del Mar house of six years for $5.3 million.

The custom-built home, set up from the street in Olde Del Mar, was designed to take advantage of the ocean views. Expansive decking is lined with transparent guardrails for views of the surrounding treetops and coastline. Walls of windows on the main level take in the scenery.

Living and dining rooms, a game room, a lounge with a wine cellar, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms lie within some 6,000 square feet of living space. Water features, slate accents and mix of pecan, hickory and burl wood details give the interior an exotic vibe.

The 6,000-square-foot contemporary sits on about half an acre in Del Mar with a resort-style swimming pool and a three-car garage. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Bi-folding doors lead to various balconies and a patio with a swimming pool with a raised spa. A three-car garage with extra room for a golf cart sits off the front of the home.

The property originally came to market last year for $6.9 million, records show. More recently it listed for $5.995 million.

Monica Sylvester of Willis Allen Real Estate was the listing agent. Debbie Carpenter of Pacific Shore Platinum Properties represented the buyer.

Konerko, 41, made his big league debut with the Dodgers in 1997, but enjoyed his best years with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he won a World Series title in 2005. A six-time all star, he retired in 2014 with 439 career home runs.

