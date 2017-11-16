Paul Revere Williams-designed Spanish villa in Brentwood seeks $9.85 million

A 1930s villa designed by noted architect Paul Revere Williams is for sale at $9.85 million, down $1 million from when it first came on the market a month ago.

Williams was known for his mastery of large Revival-style designs, and this Spanish Colonial estate is no exception.

Wrought-iron gates swing open to a long driveway that ends at a circular motor court. Creeping vines and bougainvillea along the front facade give the home a timeless quality.

The five-bedroom home features intricate custom ceilings and terra cotta tile floors. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

Inside, features of the two-story home include intricate beams over the living spaces and Terracotta tile floors. Arched doorways navigate the 6,500-square-foot interior, which includes an office, den, dining area, kitchen and living room with a fireplace.

A large sculpture garden lies in the backyard, which also includes expansive lawn and a patio next to the swimming pool and spa. Dense landscaping surrounds the half-acre of grounds for natural privacy.

Drew Fenton and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Paul Williams, who died in 1980 at the age of 85, became the first African American member of the American Institute of Architects in 1923. During his five-decade-long career he designed homes for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Bert Lahr and Lucille Ball.

This year, he was posthumously awarded an AIA Gold Medal.

