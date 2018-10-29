Advertisement

Bel-Air vineyard of late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio lists for $20 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Oct 29, 2018 | 1:05 PM
A Bel-Air property used by late billionaire Jerry Perenchio as a producing vineyard has listed for sale at about $20 million. The 1.41-acre parcel sits directly across the street from Chartwell, Perenchio's longtime estate. (Simon Berlyn)

In Bel-Air, a vineyard owned by late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio has come on the market for $19.95 million.

The 1.41-acre property sits across the street from the entrance to Chartwell, Perenchio’s longtime estate, which came on the market last week for $245 million. It was used as the vineyard for Chartwell, according to the listing.

Set behind fences and hedges, the plantation was previously the site of a Tudor-style residence where singer John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas and funk musician Sly Stone once lived. Perenchio acquired the property more than a decade ago from Bren Simon, widow of late shopping mall magnate and Indiana Pacers co-owner Melvin Simon, records show.

Views from the 1.41-acre property, which is where singer John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas and funk superstar Sly Stone once lived, extend as far as the ocean.
Views from the 1.41-acre property, which is where singer John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas and funk superstar Sly Stone once lived, extend as far as the ocean. (Simon Berlyn)

Beyond the gated entry, the property has a large motor court and a circular driveway. Stone pathways snake through the grounds, creating a pathway to reach the grape-bearing vines. A large swath of lawn sits near the bottom of the property.

Views from the site extend from the cityscape to the ocean.

Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in 2017 at 86. Chartwell, his main residence, is currently the most expensive home for sale in the United States.

Representing the property are an octad of agents: Drew Fenton, Gary Gold and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland; Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; and Joyce Rey, Jade Mills and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

