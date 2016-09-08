Seahawks’ Pete Carroll gets top dollar for Manhattan Beach home

The Seattle Seahawks don’t kick off their season until Sunday, but Coach Pete Carroll already has his first win of the year. Carroll on Wednesday sold an investment property in Manhattan Beach for $2.05 million — $51,000 over the asking price.

Built in the 1930s, the two-story beach house came to market in August and went from pending to closed in about two weeks, records show. Carroll, a longtime South Bay resident, bought the house in 1999 for $540,000.

The two-story beach house in Manhattan Beach has 1,200 square feet of living space with a partial ocean view. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The 1,200 square feet of living space, with a partial ocean view from the second floor, includes living room, a galley-style kitchen, a breakfast nook, two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. A staircase off the master suite leads down to a brick-lined patio.

There’s also a separate laundry room, storage and a one-car garage.

Prior to the sale, the house had been offered for lease at $4,500 a month.

Jaime Lauren Davern of Manhattan Pacific Realty was the listing agent. Dave Fratello of Confidential Realty represented the buyer.

Carroll, 64, has ties to Southern California having coached the USC Trojans from 2001 to 2009 and winning two national championships. He has coached the Seahawks since 2010, winning two NFC championships and the Super Bowl in 2013.

