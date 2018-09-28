Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers sells some land in Rancho Santa Fe

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has passed on his eight-acre parcel in Rancho Santa Fe for $4.75 million. That’s a $50,000 uptick from what the seven-time Pro Bowler paid for the land two years ago, real estate records show.
Margins could’ve been worse for Rivers. The previous owner, Westfield Realty Inc. founder Stanley Westreich, bought the acreage in 2007 for $9.6 million, shopped it around for six years, and ended up selling it to Rivers for $4.7 million.
Under his ownership, Westreich commissioned plans for a 27,000-square-foot mansion designed by architect Don Edson. The land remains undeveloped for now.
A gate guards the grass-and-dirt property, which is one of roughly 40 large-lot estates in the upscale community of Rancho del Lago. Panoramic views stretch south, taking in sights from La Jolla to a nearby reservoir.
Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Jason Barry of Barry Estates represented the buyer.
Rivers, 36, listed the property in July for $5.299 million, records show.
The veteran quarterback has played with the Chargers for the entirety of his 15-year career, tossing for 51,254 passing yards and 350 touchdowns. In 2007, he led the squad to the AFC Championship Game, where he played through a torn ACL in a loss to the New England Patriots.