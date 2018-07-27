Minimalist Malibu masterpiece by late architect Pierre Koenig seeks a tenant

Four years before his death, architect Pierre Koenig sat down at a benefit for the Hammer Museum with actor, producer and home restoration enthusiast Michael LaFetra.
Koenig is known for his minimalist, modern spaces — most notably, the famous Case Study project known as the Stahl House — and the pair discussed bringing one of his designs to LaFetra’s beachfront property in Malibu.
Designs were made, blueprints were laid, but in April 2004, Koenig died. On the recommendation of Koenig’s wife Gloria, LaFetra tabbed the architect’s colleague James Tyler to complete the project.
The steel-framed, beachfront abode was finished in 2012 and sold for $8.75 million in February. Now it’s up for lease at $36,000 a month.
Surrounded by palm and cypress trees on Lechuza Point, the home offers 3,463 square feet of spare, glass-filled living spaces. Ocean views brighten the living room and kitchen, which connects to a two-story dining area. All are lined with polished concrete.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, features a fireplace and a wall of refinished wood. It opens to a third-story balcony. Down below, a larger patio offers plenty of space to entertain.
Other highlights include a pool and spa, a subterranean garage with car lifts, and retractable stairs that lead down to the sand.
Sandro Dazzan of the Agency holds the listing.
The home was on the market for $18.495 million when it first listed six years ago, but a series of price cuts brought it down to $9.995 million before it finally sold earlier this year.