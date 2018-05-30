104-year-old Venice home has Midwest design roots

A unique example of the Prairie School design, the 19th and 20th century architectural style more commonly found in the Midwest, is for sale in Venice at $2.785 million.
Owned by commercial and music video director Christian Loubek, the 1914-built house is distinguished by its strong horizontal lines, flat roof and pop-out eaves. A row of sash casement windows along the front are in keeping with the home’s vintage.
Beyond the covered front porch, the 1,973-square-foot house features living and dining rooms, a butler’s pantry, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Office/writer’s nooks, sitting areas and a sunlit studio are cleverly integrated into the original footprint.
Bi-folding doors in the updated kitchen, which has an antique O'Keefe & Merritt range, open onto a covered patio. The outdoor space has room for living and dining and a tall brick fireplace. An outdoor shower is at the side of the home.
The property previously changed hands 11 years ago for $1.325 million, records show. In April, based on eight single-family home sales, the median sales price in the Venice area was $1.772 million, a 12.5% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.
Nancy Osborne and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners hold the listings.