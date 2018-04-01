Latin pop artist Prince Royce lists a Sherman Oaks home fit for a king

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has hung a "for sale" sign on the Sherman Oaks home he owns in a trust, listing the Cape Cod-vibe spot for sale at $2.995 million.
A two-story entry leads into 5,000 square feet of interiors lined with wide-plank wood floors. Main floor living spaces include a living room, a family room and a center-island kitchen. There are dining areas for both casual and formal entertaining.
A balcony extends from the the master suite and overlooks a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. In the master bathroom, stone tile floors surround a freestanding soaking tub. In all, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
The home last changed hands in 2016 for $2.6 million, records show.
Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.
Royce, 28, has released five studio albums since his debut in 2010. He joined Ariana Grande on tour in 2014 and also boasts collaborations with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Snoop Dogg.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: