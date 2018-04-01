Advertisement

Latin pop artist Prince Royce lists a Sherman Oaks home fit for a king

By Jack Flemming
Apr 01, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Latin pop artist Prince Royce lists a Sherman Oaks home fit for a king
Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has put a Cape Cod-style estate Sherman Oaks on the market for $2.995 million. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has hung a "for sale" sign on the Sherman Oaks home he owns in a trust, listing the Cape Cod-vibe spot for sale at $2.995 million.

A two-story entry leads into 5,000 square feet of interiors lined with wide-plank wood floors. Main floor living spaces include a living room, a family room and a center-island kitchen. There are dining areas for both casual and formal entertaining.

Advertisement

A balcony extends from the the master suite and overlooks a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. In the master bathroom, stone tile floors surround a freestanding soaking tub. In all, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The home last changed hands in 2016 for $2.6 million, records show.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.

Royce, 28, has released five studio albums since his debut in 2010. He joined Ariana Grande on tour in 2014 and also boasts collaborations with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Snoop Dogg.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Gordon Elliot of 'The Chew' finds a home that hits the spot in Hollywood Hills

Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen records a home sale in Glendale

Actors Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston set sights on a sale in West Hollywood

Marc Maron's home and famous podcasting garage hit the market in Highland Park

Advertisement
Advertisement