'Ballers' writer Rashard Mendenhall snags the Richard Pryor estate in Northridge

The Northridge compound where late comedian and actor Richard Pryor made his home for years has been sold to former pro football player Rashard Mendenhall for $2.5 million.

The 2.2-acre walled and gated property in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood features a Spanish-style main home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features a kitchen with a tiled island, a library, a billiards room and a wine closet.

In the family room, there’s a sunken wet bar. The master suite has French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

The compound in Northridge's Sherwood Forest enclave was owned by actor-comedian Richard Pryor during the 1970s. (Melissa Di Meglio) (Melissa Di Meglio)

A guesthouse, a pool house, a dance studio and a playhouse are among the other structures on the estate. In all, the buildings combine for more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

Out-of-the-ordinary features include a kennel and event parking for more than 25 vehicles.

The property previously changed hands in 1989 for $940,000, records show.

Mendenhall, 29, was in the NFL for six seasons, splitting his time between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. He works as a writer for the HBO series “Ballers.”

Pryor, who died in 2005 at 65, was a stand-up comedian and actor whose credits include “Silver Streak” (1976), “Brewster’s Millions” (1985) and “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” (1989).

Neil McDermott and Beate Kessler-McDermott, both with Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, handled the sale.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Sting lists rock star-worthy digs in NYC at $56 million

Raquel Welch's former Beverly Hills home retains its looks

Sherman Oaks house owned by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan is loaded